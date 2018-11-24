Telangana Election: Supporting TRS to ensure it emerges as alternative to BJP, Congress, says AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi

Akbaruddin, seeking re-election from Chandrayangutta segment, further said (previous) Chief Ministers have always sought the support of AIMIM and the party would be the kingmaker again in the upcoming elections.

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, has said his party was supporting the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to ensure that it emerges as an alternative force to the Congress and BJP in the coming elections.

Addressing multiple election rallies here on Friday, he sought to know if there were only two parties, Congress and BJP, and said, “We will fight it out against both Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Not just two, there should be three or four (parties). If one (party) throws attitude then we will not hesitate to place our hand on the other,” he said in an apparent reference to the TRS.

Akbaruddin, seeking re-election from Chandrayangutta segment, further said (previous) Chief Ministers have always sought the support of AIMIM and the party would be the kingmaker again in the upcoming elections. Slamming the Congress for questioning development works by his party in Old Hyderabad, Akbaruddin said, “According to them if we support Congress we are secular and when we oppose we are (pro) BJP.

Similarly, if we oppose Narendra Modi then we are anti-nationals,” he said. Listing out the developmental works by AIMIM, Akbaruddin said, “It is only due to the various works carried out by the MIM there is development in the areas and hence the value of property and land rates have gone up.”