Statue of Unity: As PM Modi unveil statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel; here is its journey from inception to inauguration

By: | Updated: October 30, 2018 6:57 PM

Statue of Unity: The statue core wall, statue base arches, main approach bridge, the statue base and M & VC service trench were completed. The statue was completed up to 59 metres.

Statue of Unity: In 2010, the then Chief Minister of Gujarat Narendra Modi first announced the project.

Statue of Unity: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel- ‘Statue of Unity’ near the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat’s Narmada district. The statue is being built to pay tribute to Independent India’s first Home Minister Patel. Considered as the engineering marvel, the plan to build the statue was conceived long time back.

Let’s take a look at the timeline of events and journey from the inception of Statue of Unity to its inauguration

In 2010, the then Chief Minister of Gujarat Narendra Modi first announced the project.

In October 2013, then Gujarat CM Modi laid the foundation stone. Subsequently, the contract was awarded to the engineering firm L&T.

April 2015: Engineers started studying the latest technologies and quality standards. Following which the geotechnical and hydrological surveys were conducted at the site- Sadhu Bet hillock. The much-required light and shadow study was done and the actual orientation of the Statue was being finalized.

WATCH: Details of Statue of Unity

July 2015: A panel of historians and museum experts was constituted. Several public consultation workshops were organised. A temporary bridge was built.

January-February 2016: Preparations to tackle monsoon were made to avoid any disruption in the construction of the Statue of Unity during the rainy season. Massive facilities to house 800 workers was built at Sadhu bet. The housing facility includes Kitchen block, living areas, toilet block, grocery shop, sewage treatment, water tanks and first aid center.

June 2017: The statue core wall, statue base arches, main approach bridge, the statue base and M & VC service trench were completed. The statue was completed up to 59 metres.

July 2018: The RCC core was completed up to 157 metres.

October 9, 2018: The structural steel erection of the statue was completed. The construction of Shrestha Bharat Bhavan was completed.

October 31, 2018: The Statue of Unity will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

