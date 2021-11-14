  • MORE MARKET STATS

Sonu Sood’s sister Malvika to contest Punjab elections, actor yet to reveal party name

Updated: November 14, 2021 11:32 AM

The actor recently earned praise for his social work for the poor, especially migrant workers, during the COVID-19 lockdown. 

 

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has announced that his sister Malvika Sood will contest the upcoming Assembly elections in Punjab, reported NDTV. He, however, remained tight-lipped on which party she will contest from.

Sood made the announcement at a press conference in Moga, some 170 km away from state capital Chandigarh. He had recently met Punjab Chief Minister Charanjeet Singh Channi.

The actor recently earned praise for his social work for the poor, especially migrant workers, during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Assembly elections
