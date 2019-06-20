Skipping oath as MP, TMC’s Nusrat Jahan marries businessman in Turkey

Actress-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan, who won the Lok Sabha election for the first time, married Kolkata-based businessman Nikhil Jain in Turkey on Wednesday. Nusrat Jahan made the announcement of her wedding on social media on Thursday morning. The actor-turned-politician shared a photo from her wedding with a caption: "Towards a happily ever after with Nikhil Jain". Towards a happily ever after with Nikhil Jain \u2764 pic.twitter.com\/yqo8xHqohj \u2014 Nusrat (@nusratchirps) June 19, 2019 The wedding ceremony took place at the Sixth Sense Kapalankaya hotel., reports The Indian Express. Nusrat Jahan tied the knot with Nikhil Jain in the Turkish town of Bodrum with close relatives and friends in attendance. Nusrat's family, including her sister and other close relatives, flew along with her to Bodrum on Sunday last week, reported India Today. The Bengali film star had contested her first ever election in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls from the Basirhat seat as a TMC candidate and won by an impressive margin. As she was getting married, the first-time MP missed taking oath as an MP on Monday and Tuesday. And its us again 1st day at Parliament @nusratchirps pic.twitter.com\/ohBalZTJCV \u2014 Mimssi (@mimichakraborty) May 27, 2019 Notably, Nusrat's fellow first time MP and actress Mimi Chakraborty had also flown to Turkey to attend Jahan\u2019s wedding and she too missed taking oath in the Lok Sabha. Chakraborty conquered the Jadavpur Lok Sabha seat on a Trinamool Congress ticket. While Jahan won the elections by over three-and-a-half lakh votes defeating BJP\u2019s Sayantan Ghosh, Chakraborty earned the Jadavpur seat by a margin of over 2.9 lakh votes, defeating veteran CPI (M) leader Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya and BJP candidate Anupam Hazra. View this post on Instagram No caption on my mind.!! Need ur blessings.. like always..!! #thenjaffair A post shared by Nusrat (@nusratchirps) on Jun 17, 2019 at 5:12am PDT The newlyweds are planning a gala reception ceremony in Kolkata on July 4, reports said. As Jahan is now an MP and has been in the showbiz for long, many prominent names from the film industry and politics are expected to attend the wedding reception. Nusrat Jahan had created quite a stir on social media after she posted photographs of her posing in front of the Parliament after their election.