Skipping oath as MP, TMC's Nusrat Jahan marries businessman in Turkey

June 20, 2019

Nusrat Jahan's fellow first time MP and actress MP Mimi Chakraborty had also flown to Turkey to attend Jahan’s wedding and she too missed taking oath in the Lok Sabha.

Actress-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan, who won the Lok Sabha election for the first time, married Kolkata-based businessman Nikhil Jain in Turkey on Wednesday. Nusrat Jahan made the announcement of her wedding on social media on Thursday morning. The actor-turned-politician shared a photo from her wedding with a caption: “Towards a happily ever after with Nikhil Jain”.

The wedding ceremony took place at the Sixth Sense Kapalankaya hotel., reports The Indian Express. Nusrat Jahan tied the knot with Nikhil Jain in the Turkish town of Bodrum with close relatives and friends in attendance. Nusrat’s family, including her sister and other close relatives, flew along with her to Bodrum on Sunday last week, reported India Today.

The Bengali film star had contested her first ever election in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls from the Basirhat seat as a TMC candidate and won by an impressive margin. As she was getting married, the first-time MP missed taking oath as an MP on Monday and Tuesday.

Notably, Nusrat’s fellow first time MP and actress Mimi Chakraborty had also flown to Turkey to attend Jahan’s wedding and she too missed taking oath in the Lok Sabha. Chakraborty conquered the Jadavpur Lok Sabha seat on a Trinamool Congress ticket. While Jahan won the elections by over three-and-a-half lakh votes defeating BJP’s Sayantan Ghosh, Chakraborty earned the Jadavpur seat by a margin of over 2.9 lakh votes, defeating veteran CPI (M) leader Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya and BJP candidate Anupam Hazra.

 

#thenjaffair

The newlyweds are planning a gala reception ceremony in Kolkata on July 4, reports said. As Jahan is now an MP and has been in the showbiz for long, many prominent names from the film industry and politics are expected to attend the wedding reception. Nusrat Jahan had created quite a stir on social media after she posted photographs of her posing in front of the Parliament after their election.

