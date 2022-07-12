Sitapur case: Supreme Court extends interim bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair till further orders

The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended the five-day interim bail for Alt News co-founder and fact-checker Mohammed Zubair in connection with the Sitapur case until further orders. A case was registered against Zubair in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur for hurting religious sentiments in an old tweet wherein he had allegedly referred to Hindu religious leaders as “hatemongers.” The top court further directed the UP government to file its response to Zubair’s plea for quashing of the FIR within four weeks. The top court is slated to hear the matter on September 7, 2022.

While granting interim bail to the journalist on July 8, the vacation bench of the top court had asked Zubair to refrain from posting anything online and tampering with evidence.

Extending the bail till further orders, Justice Chandrachud said, “State seeks time to file a counter-affidavit. Reply to be filed within 4 weeks and rejoinder within 2 weeks thereafter.”

Zubair is currently under judicial custody at Delhi’s Tihar jail in connection with an FIR filed against him by the Delhi police over a 2018 tweet. Adjudicating on the matter earlier today, the Delhi court adjourned the bail plea hearing till July 14, despite vehement opposition from Zubair’s lawyer Vrinda Grover.

On July 2, the Delhi court had sent Zubair to 14-day judicial remand after rejecting his bail petition. While taking into account the gravity and seriousness of Zubair’s offences, the court observed that the probe against him was only in its initial stages.

The court had sent him to judicial custody after five days of police remand.