Sidhu Moosewala killing: Another sharpshooter, his aide arrested from Gujarat

The Pune Police have arrested Santosh Jadhav, a suspected shooter in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s killing, and his aide Navnath Suryavanshi, who is also a suspect in the case.

Jadhav, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and Suryavanshi were nabbed on Sunday from Bhuj in Gujarat by a team of Pune rural police in a 2021 murder case registered at Manchar police station here in Maharashtra.

Jadhav was on the run for a year. His and Suryavanshi’s name had cropped up in the Moosewala murder probe. Multiple police teams, including from Delhi and Punjab, were searching from them.

The Pune rural police had also intensified their search and last week arrested Siddhesh Kamble alias Mahakal, accused of sheltering Jadhav after the 2021 murder case. Mahakal, a member of the Bishnoi gang, was arrested in a MCOCA case registered against him at the Manchar police station here. He was also interrogated by the Delhi Police’s special cell and Punjab Police in connection with the Moosewala murder case.

The Mumbai Police had also grilled Mahakal in connection with a threat letter to scriptwriter Salim Khan and his actor-son Salman Khan. The Pune rural police had sent multiple teams to Gujarat and Rajasthan last week to trace Jadhav, the official said.

Interrogated by the Delhi Police Special Cell, Lawrence Bishnoi had earlier this month admitted to his gang’s involvement in the murder of Moosewala on May 29. The Bishnoi gang had come under police radar after Canada-based gangster Goldie Brar — an active member of the gang — had claimed responsibility for the murder of the singer, calling it a revenge for the killing of Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera.