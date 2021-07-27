‘Sheer fraud’: BJP hits out at Bhupesh Baghel over plan to acquire debt-ridden college owned by son-in-law’s family

CM Baghel’s daughter Divya is married to Kshitij Chandrakar.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is planning to take over a private medical college which is owned by a family into which Baghel’s daughter has married, The Indian Express reported today. The CM has proposed a law that will enable the government to acquire the financially-strapped medical college. The college named Chandulal Chandrakar Memorial Medical College is located in Durg and is owned by Chandulal Chandrakar Memorial Hospital (CCMH), an unlisted private company registered in March 1997.

The Congress government’s plan has triggered a controversy with the opposition BJP hitting out at the Baghel government. “The Congress family has a vast history of corruption. Misusing public money for acquiring a debt-ridden college is sheer fraud. The hard-earned money of the people of Chhattisgarh is not for corruption, but for the development of the state,” said Union Minister Piyush Goyal in a Hindi tweet slamming the Congress government’s move.

भ्रष्टाचार का इतिहास अपार, डूबे रहते कांग्रेसी परिवारः कर्ज में डूबे कॉलेज का अधिग्रहण कर जनता के पैसे का दुरुपयोग करना सरासर धोखा है। छत्तीसगढ की जनता की गाढी कमाई भ्रष्टाचार की भेंट चढाने के लिये नही, बल्कि राज्य के विकास के लिये है।https://t.co/hrKLmmF66q — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) July 27, 2021

Chandulal Chandrakar was a Congress leader, a five-time Lok Sabha MP and a former Union minister. He passed away in 1995. The Chandrakar community promoted the hospital in his memory. Mangal Prasad Chandrakar is the Director of CCMH and is one of the 59 shareholders, holding about 4 per cent of the company.

According to the report by The Indian Express, the draft Bill says the hospital requested the state government to acquire the college as it has been facing ‘financial difficulties’. The draft bill also noted that there are many students in the college and that the state government is satisfied that an immediate acquisition is necessary in the public interest.

The Bill noted that while the liabilities of the college will rest with the owners, the state will carry out a valuation exercise of the movable and immovable assets of the college and pay the amount to CCMH.

CM Baghel’s daughter Divya is married to Kshitij Chandrakar. Kshitij’s father Vijay Chandrakar is the younger brother of Mangal Prasad Chandrakar, the Director of CCMH.

However, some bureaucrats involved in the decision are uncomfortable with the move as they have raised some issues including CCMH’s total outstanding debt of Rs 125 crore, fraud allegation against the college and the college losing its recognition in 2017.