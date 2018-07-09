Sharia courts unconstitutional, AIMPLB has no power to set up courts: Union Minister PP Choudhary

The AIMPLB has planned to open Darul-Qaza (Sharia courts) in all districts of India. (File: IE)

The Centre today dismissed the proposal of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board to establish Sharia courts as unconstitutional. Union Minister of State for Law and Justice, PP Chaudhary, on Monday said that the AIMPLB’s proposal is unconstitutional and the debate around is unnecessary. “Debate is unnecessary. It’s against Constitution. AIMPLB has no power to set up courts. Those supporting it know it’s legally untenable. There’s nothing but politics behind it,” Chaudhary told ANI.

The AIMPLB has planned to open Darul-Qaza (Sharia courts) in all districts of India. The proposal to set up Sharia courts in all districts of the country would be taken up by the highest decision-making body on Muslim affairs on July 15 in Delhi.

Senior AIMPLB member Zafaryab Zilani told PTI that there are already 40 Sharia courts in Uttar Pradesh. “At present there are 40 such courts in Uttar Pradesh. We plan to open one such court in every districts of the country. The objective of Darul-Qaza is to resolve matters in light of Shariat laws instead of going to other courts,” Zilani said.

Reacting to the AIMPLB’s proposal, senior Congress leader Rajeev Shukla had said that the special provision of a particular religion is taken care of by the top courts and there was no need for any other court. “I do not subscribe to the idea. It is completely against the India Constitution,” Shukla had said on Sunday.

BJP leader and Member of Parliament Subramanian Swamy reacted sharply to the proposal. “It’s (the Sharia court plan) a de-facto way of dividing the country and creating secession. There is only one court and one law. Constitution is the guiding force and anything outside it will not be acceptable,” Swami told ANI, adding, “any attempt made, should be acted upon strongly by the govt and these people should be arrested under the national security act.”

However, the proposal was backed by Karnataka Minister ZA Khan. Congress leader and Minority Affairs minister in Karnataka. “It’s a good proposal, will help solve our problems. There is only one law in India but this is only meant to bring awareness among the Muslims,” ANI quoted Khan as saying.