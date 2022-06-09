scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS

Setback for MVA: Jailed Maharashtra ministers Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik cannot vote in Rajya Sabha elections, rules Mumbai court

Both ministers belong to the NCP, which is a part of the MVA. As the MVA is in a close fight with the BJP in Maharashtra for the Rajya Sabha elections, every vote is considered crucial at this stage.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Deshmukh was arrested by ED on November 2021 in connection with a money laundering case.

The Maha Vikas Agadi alliance in Maharashtra suffered a major blow on the eve of the Rajya Sabha elections as a special court in Mumbai on Thursday disallowed former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, and state minister Nawab Malik from voting in the Upper House. Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had objected to the pleas of both ministers asking for a day’s bail in order to vote. The ED had contended that prisoners have no right to vote.

Both ministers belong to the NCP, which is a part of the MVA. As the MVA is in a close fight with the BJP in Maharashtra for the Rajya Sabha elections, every vote is considered crucial at this stage.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Most Read In India News