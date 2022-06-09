Setback for MVA: Jailed Maharashtra ministers Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik cannot vote in Rajya Sabha elections, rules Mumbai court

The Maha Vikas Agadi alliance in Maharashtra suffered a major blow on the eve of the Rajya Sabha elections as a special court in Mumbai on Thursday disallowed former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, and state minister Nawab Malik from voting in the Upper House. Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had objected to the pleas of both ministers asking for a day’s bail in order to vote. The ED had contended that prisoners have no right to vote.



Both ministers belong to the NCP, which is a part of the MVA. As the MVA is in a close fight with the BJP in Maharashtra for the Rajya Sabha elections, every vote is considered crucial at this stage.