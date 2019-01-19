SDMC proposes increase in minimum distance between meat shops and temples in Delhi

By: | Updated: January 19, 2019 7:59 AM

The proposal tabled in the SDMC panel meet says that "no sale, purchase of fish, chicken, mutton, buffalo meat, pork or any other meat will be allowed at any open platform or a place open to the sky".

As per the revised licence policy, “No live animal shall be kept inside a meat shop and… Hides, skins, hoofs uncleaned guts will not be allowed to be to be stored at a meat shop,” it added.

The standing committee of the BJP-led south corporation Friday cleared a revised policy for getting health licences for meat shops, which now mandates an increase in the minimum distance between them and religious places.

The policy along with some amendments was passed by the highest decision-making body of the corporation during its meet at the Civic Centre here.

It now awaits nod of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) House.

The new policy also proposes that meat shop owners get their councillor’s permission to operate and specify the size of their shop, a senior SDMC official said.

“If traders submit fake documents then their license will be revoked and a penalty of one lakh will be imposed. Besides, the registration fee would be hiked to Rs 7,000 from the current Rs 5,000 and renewal fee to Rs 5,000 from Rs 3,000,” the official said.

The proposal tabled in the SDMC panel meet says that “no sale, purchase of fish, chicken, mutton, buffalo meat, pork or any other meat will be allowed at any open platform or a place open to the sky”.

The Revised Meat Shop Licensing Policy also mandates increase in the distance between a meat shop and a temple, gurdwara or other religious place or cremation/burial ground.

“Considering the sentiments of people visiting religious places, following will be complied with while granting new license… The minimum distance between a meat shop and a temple, gurdwara or other religious place or cremation/burial ground… should be increased from 100 m to 150 m, if measured from either side/corner/front/side/back side of the meat shop,” reads the proposal.

The distance of the religious place from the meat shop shall be measured through the public pathway or road only, and it shall not be measured through the property of other owners or residents, the revised policy says.

“The condition of 150 m from a masjid (mosque) will be applicable in case of a pork shop only, i.e., license for mutton, chicken, fish, and buffalo meat shops can be granted if they are situated less than 100 m from a mosque, provided the same is permitted by the Imam or Managing Committee of the mosque,” it reads.

As per the revised licence policy, “No live animal shall be kept inside a meat shop and… Hides, skins, hoofs uncleaned guts will not be allowed to be to be stored at a meat shop,” it added.

In 2017, the SDMC had proposed a ban on display of “both raw and cooked meat” of all kinds, by shop-owners right outside of their shops, sparking mixed reaction.

South Delhi is home to many eateries and restaurants selling meat products in areas including Hauz Khas, New Friends Colony, Green Park and Lajpat Nagar.

Display of skewered kebabs and shawarma is a common sight at eating joints selling meat in various parts of Delhi.

SDMC panel chairperson Shikha Rai Friday also directed that a fresh survey of mobile tower installed in areas in its jurisdiction be conducted.

She also pitched for not giving permission for installation of new towers, until old cases are not settled.

A panel member also raised the issue of vehicular chassis “rotting” in junkyard owing to disuse.

Rai also directed officials to look into this matter and ensure chassis purchased by the SDMC are properly used and not allowed to go waste.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. SDMC proposes increase in minimum distance between meat shops and temples in Delhi
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition