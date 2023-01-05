Satyendar Jain threatening us: Top Tihar officials in complaint to DG Prisons

Top officials of Tihar Jail have accused Delhi minister Satyendar Jain of threatening and intimidating them and submitted a report and complaint against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader to the Director-General (Prisons), reported The Indian Express.

They said that the former Delhi health minister threatened them with “dire consequences”.

Jain has been in jail since May 2021 when he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case. In December, before the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, videos of him getting foot massages inside the prison cell and meeting visitors inside the jail stoked major controversy. The Opposition had demanded his removal from the cabinet.

The Additional Inspector General – Prisons (Tihar Jail), Superintendent of Jail No. 07 (SCJ-7), Deputy Superintendent, Assistant Superintendent and the Law Officer complained to the Director-General (Prisons) that Jain had been “abusing them and threatening them with dire consequences once he gets out of the prison”.

Two officials complained against Jain in an “incident report” on December 8.

The report says that Jain told officers, “I know this is being done by the law officer. I will ask for the CCTV footage from this jail after being released and will teach SCJ – Rajesh Chaudhary how to do his job.”

Further, as per the incident report, Chaudhary had called Jain to his chambers on November 25 for enquiry, where Jain allegedly said, “The whole matter is political and whenever I am released, I will show the officers who did anything against me, whether they are serving or retired,” as quoted by IE.

Chaudhary has requested that Jain be transferred to a different facility.