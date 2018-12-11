  • Rajasthan

Sachin Pilot, Tonk constituency result LIVE Updates

By: | Published: December 11, 2018 7:36 AM

Tonk Assembly seat result: Sachin Pilot is the president of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee. He is contesting election from Tonk Assembly seat, 100 km from Jaipur.

Sachin Pilot, Tonk constituency result LIVE UpdatesSachin Pilot, Tonk constituency result LIVE Updates

This is for the first time when he contest assembly polls. He has so far successfully contested Lok Sabha polls in 2004 and 2009 and served as Union minister in the Manmohan Singh Cabinet between 2012 and 2014.

This is for the first time when he contest assembly polls. He has so far successfully contested Lok Sabha polls in 2004 and 2009 and served as Union minister in the Manmohan Singh Cabinet between 2012 and 2014.

Also Read: Assembly Election 2018 

The BJP’s lone Muslim candidate, Yunus Khan and BSP’s Mohammed Ali are contesting against Pilot. Son of late Union minister Rajesh Pilot, Sachin has many responsibilities in the state. Besides securing a win for himself in Muslim-dominated Tonk, he has also been tasked by the party in his party’s quest to overpower the ruling BJP.

Also Read: Rajasthan Election Result 2018 LIVE Updates

Tonk Assembly seat has a little over 50,000 Muslim voters who are traditionally seen as the Congress’ core vote-bank. Add around 30,000 Gujjars and some from the other communities, and Pilot looked set to steer clear. However, the entry of Khan, a political heavyweight in Rajasthan, has put the Congress in a spot. The seat has 30,000 Gujjars, 35,000 SC and 15,000 Mali community voters.

The Congress has emerged victorious from this seat only twice — in 1998 and 2008. Incidentally, on both these occasions, the candidates were Muslim. F

