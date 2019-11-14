Sabarimala Supreme Court Verdict Live: Top Court to deliver judgment on review petitions today

Supreme Court to deliver verdict in Sabarimala Temple case today.

Supreme Court verdict in Sabarimala Case Live Coverage: The Supreme Court will deliver its verdict on the review petitions filed on the entry of women of all age groups into the Sabarimala temple in Kerala. A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi in February concluded the arguments and reserved the verdict on the batch of petitions seeking review of its 2018 verdict. The court will deliver its judgement at 10: AM on as many as 65 petitions — including 56 review petitions and four fresh writ petitions and five transfer pleas. The top court on September 28, 2018, had allowed the entry of women of all ages into the Sabarimala temple. The Sabarimala Temple is dedicated to Lord Ayyappa. Women in the age group of 10-50 were not allowed entry into the temple but the top court in 2018 ruled that it was violative of their fundamental rights and constitutional guarantees. The judgment was delivered by a Constitution bench, headed by the then CJI Dipak Misra. The bench gave a 4:1 verdict claiming the ban led to gender discrimination.

Meanwhile, the Kerala police in the wake of the large scale protest and violence that occurred last year following the Supreme Court has made elaborate security arrangements. Last year, right wing groups had stood guard, chased women, preventing them from entering into the temple.

