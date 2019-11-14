  1. Home
Sabarimala Supreme Court Verdict Live: Top Court to deliver judgment on review petitions today

Updated:Nov 14, 2019 7:05:35 am

Supreme Court Verdict on Sabarimala Today Live Updates: The Supreme Court's Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi will pronounce the verdict at 10:30 AM.

Supreme Court verdict in Sabarimala Case Live Coverage: The Supreme Court will deliver its verdict on the review petitions filed on the entry of women of all age groups into the Sabarimala temple in Kerala. A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi in February concluded the arguments and reserved the verdict on the batch of petitions seeking review of its 2018 verdict. The court will deliver its judgement at 10: AM on as many as 65 petitions — including 56 review petitions and four fresh writ petitions and five transfer pleas. The top court on September 28, 2018, had allowed the entry of women of all ages into the Sabarimala temple. The Sabarimala Temple is dedicated to Lord Ayyappa. Women in the age group of 10-50 were not allowed entry into the temple but the top court in 2018 ruled that it was violative of their fundamental rights and constitutional guarantees. The judgment was delivered by a Constitution bench, headed by the then CJI Dipak Misra. The bench gave a 4:1 verdict claiming the ban led to gender discrimination.

Meanwhile, the Kerala police in the wake of the large scale protest and violence that occurred last year following the Supreme Court has made elaborate security arrangements. Last year, right wing groups had stood guard, chased women, preventing them from entering into the temple.

    07:04 (IST)14 Nov 2019
    Security tightened at Sabarimala ahead of verdict

    With the Supreme Court all set to pronounce final verdict on the entry of all women to the Kerala's famed Sabarimala temple on Thursday, the state police has made elaborate security arrangements for the temple town to ensure security as the two-month long festival kicks off on Sunday.

    SC Verdict on Sabarimala, Sabarimala Supreme Court Verdict Sabarimala Temple. (File Photo PTI)The Sabarimala temple in Kerala is an ancient shrine, It is widely believed that the temple was mostly unreachable for about 3 centuries after its installation. It was in 12th century, prince of Pandalam Dynasty Manikandan had rediscovered the original path to reach the temple. This prince was considered an avatar of Ayyappa and it is believed that he meditated there and became one with the divine. According to locals, it is widely believed that Lord Ayappa is celibate and therefore he should not be distracted.
