Chennai Royapuram Election Results 2026 Live:

Candidates Party Status
A. Babu Mailan Naam Tamilar Katchi Awaited
A. Jayakumar IND Awaited
A. Nizar Ahamed IND Awaited
A. Sasikumar IND Awaited
A. Sathik Kumar Democratic National Allegiance Awaited
C. Sridhar IND Awaited
D. Jayakumar AIADMK Awaited
D. Jayakumar IND Awaited
Dr. A. Subair Khan DMK Awaited
G. Karthikeyan IND Awaited
I Jayaprakash IND Awaited
J. Selvakumar IND Awaited
K. Prasath IND Awaited
K.J. Sivakumar IND Awaited
K.V. Vijay Damu Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Awaited
Kerthivarunnan .R IND Awaited
M Dhinakaran IND Awaited
M. Jayarajkumar BSP Awaited
M. Mahalakshmi IND Awaited
M. Rajkumar Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi Awaited
M. Shanmugam IND Awaited
P. Sumathi IND Awaited
R. Rajkumar IND Awaited
R. Vinothkumar Naam Indiar Party Awaited
S. Raju IND Awaited
T. Kaviyarasu IND Awaited
T. Rajesh IND Awaited
V. Bhagath Singh IND Awaited
Counting of votes for the Royapuram assembly election for 2026 is being held today, on May 4. This constituency went to the polls on April 23. The results will be declared once all rounds of vote counting are complete. Get live updates on the winning candidate, margin of victory, runner-up, and vote share here.

Live

What did the exit poll results say for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026?

Exit polls released after the voting phases indicated a tough contest and a clear lead for the leading parties in the State. However, the Election Commission of India will only reveal the final result after the official counting. Many analysts are closely watching this seat due to its political importance in the region.

Tamil Nadu Royapuram Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout and Key Details

In the 2026 Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of approximately 79.14% during polling. Issues like development, employment, local infrastructure, and state-specific concerns dominated the campaign of battling key parties.

Which key party won the previous Tamil Nadu Royapuram assembly election results?

In the previous Assembly elections held in 2021, the Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate won from Royapuram with a margin of 27779 votes.

Who was the winning candidate in previous Tamil Nadu Royapuram assembly elections?

Royapuram Assembly Winner Runner-Up Margin(votes)
Candidate Name Murthy.R.Idream Jayakumar.D 27779
Party Name Dravida Munetra Kazhagam All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Results in Past elections

Year
Party
Candidates Name
2021
DMK-flag
Murthy.R.Idream
2016
AIADMK-flag
Jayakumar D
2011
AIADMK-flag
Jayakumar D.

Royapuram Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Check Royapuram Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result Ward-Wise, Seat-Wise Live

Disclaimer:
The election-related information on this page has been compiled from various public sources, official Election Commission notifications, media reports, and available statistics. Every effort has been made to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date; however, changes in figures, results, or details cannot be ruled out. Readers should verify with relevant official sources before making any decisions. The website or publisher will not be responsible for decisions taken based on this information.