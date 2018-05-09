Right-wing activists protest outside Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi over Jinnah row, raise provocative slogans: Report

The controversy over Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah has now reached the national capital. A group of 20-25 people on Tuesday evening protested near the Jamia Millia Islamia university campus here and raised ‘communal slogans’, The Indian Express reported.

As per the report, the group raised slogans like ‘Jinnah premi desh chhodo’ (Jinnah lovers quit the country) and ‘Hindustan ko darana bandh karo’ (stop threatening India). The daily said that the protest was reported near gate number 7 of the university.

In a Facebook post, Rahul Tiwari, an activist of RSS, claimed that he was leading the protest near the university and said that those who want to glorify Jinnah and suppress the voice of Hindu students in Jamia Millia Islamia will be beaten up.

His Facebook post reads: “Jin bhi bandhuon ko Jinnah ka samarthan karna hai evam Jamia ke Hindu vidyarthiyon ko dhamkana hai, aaj shaam 6 baje Jullena Evergreen Sweets aaye, unki sutayi ka poora bandobast rakha gaya hai” (Anyone supporting Jinnah and threatening Hindu students in Jamia, come to Jullena Evergreen Sweets, arrangements are in place to beat them).

Tiwari claimed that he obtained a PG degree from the university. Speaking to The Indian Express, he confirmed that the protest was called by him and also defended his Facebook post. He said that the part about beating up students was written ‘sarcastically’ in his post.

The daily said that slogans were raised during a march from Sarai Julena to the university’s gate number 7. By late night, the university became a scene of protests with students demanding that the police identify the protestors and arrest them. According to Media Coordinator Saima Saeed, the protesting men had not entered the university campus and that they marched only on the road outside the university gate.

Meanwhile, the ABVP, the student wing of RSS, has condemned the raising of such slogans. Asif Artab, ABVP Jamia unit secretary said that such ‘communal slogans should not have been raised.

A major controversy is currently unfolding over the display of Jinnah’s portrait inside the students’ union hall in the Aligarh Muslim University. Clashes between the AMU students and activists of right-wing groups were reported last week with administration deploying heavy police personnel and companies of RAF to check the law and order situation. The AMU on its part has said that Jinnah’s image was installed in 1938 when he was honoured with a lifetime membership of the students’ union and thus no controversy should be seen in this.