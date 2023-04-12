Research & Ranking appoints Alok Arya as chief marketing officer

Research & Ranking, part of Equentis Wealth Advisory Services Private Limited, has announced the appointment of Alok Arya as chief marketing officer (CMO).

According to the company, Arya will lead the branding, communication, and all cohesive marketing efforts, generating lasting brand recall and driving revenue growth in the long run. He comes with 12 years of marketing experience across multiple sectors, including financial services, technology, and consumer goods.

Prior to this, Arya led marketing and growth for IIFL Securities. In addition, he has also worked with brands including Piramal Group, Future Group, Google, and TATA Housing Development Company.

Talking about the appointment, Manish Goel, founder and director of Research & Ranking, said, “Alok’s expertise will help us develop the right strategies to reach a wider target audience and position us as India’s preferred brand in the equity investment space. We look forward to his insights and collective expertise to help us enhance our position and propel the next phase of growth.”

It is believed that the addition of Arya marks expansion to the company’s leadership team, following the previously announced appointments of Susmit Misra as chief business officer, Ashish Bajaj as co-founder and chief technology officer, Raakesh Malhotra as chief sales officer and Rakesh Gupta as chief compliance and operations officer in the past one year.

Speaking on his appointment, Alok Arya, CMO, Research & Ranking, shared, “I am proud to be joining a company committed to transforming the investing habits of Indians through innovative wealth-tech advisory solutions, and exceptional customer experience. ‘Direct Equity investment’ has massive potential for expansion in our country. Along with my team, I am keen to establish R&R as the preferred brand of choice.”

