Raman Singh election results Live updates: Prestige battle for Chhattisgarh CM against Vajpayee’s niece Karuna Shukla

Raman Singh election results Live updates:

Raman Singh election results Live updates: Counting for Chhattisgarh Assembly polls is taking place today and the results are expected to be clear by afternoon today. Out of the 90 seats, incumbent Chief Minister Raman Singh’s assembly constituency Rajnandgaon will be hogging the limelight. The seat featuring the CM has turned into a battle of prestige between the BJP and Congress. Rajnandgaon constituency is considered to be the fortress of CM Singh. He was elected twice from here in 2008 and 2013 by a comfortable margin and went on to become the Chief Minister of the state. However, Singh’s love-affair with Rajnandgaon began much earlier. In 1999, Singh won Lok Sabha polls from the Rajnandgaon constituency and became a member of the 13th Lok Sabha. He was also made Union Minister of State in the cabinet headed by late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

However, this time the Congress has banked on former PM Vajpayee’s niece Karuna Shukla, who was earlier with BJP, to stage an upset against ‘Chawal Baba’, the popular name of CM Singh. Shukla was a BJP MLA from Balodabazaar and an MP from Janjgir Champa constituency. However, she was defeated by former Congress Union minister Charan Das Mahant in 2009. She resigned from BJP in February 2014 and fought the Lok Sabha polls on Congress only to taste defeat.

Singh is seeking to become the Chief Minister for a fourth consecutive term. Apart from fielding high-profile candidate in form of Shukla, Congress has raised “corruption charges” against the CM and claimed 36,000-crore civil supply scam. It has also claimed Singh’s Abhishek Singh has featured in the Panama Papers case.