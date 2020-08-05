Ram Mandir bhumi pujan: Politicians unite to welcome Ram Temple – From Mayawati to Mamata, here’s who said what

Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is likely to be completed in the next three years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Ayodhya where he will perform the bhumi pujan to mark the beginning of the construction of a grand Ram Mandir. The ceremony will mark a culmination of a nearly five centuries long battle for a temple at the place where Lord Ram was believed to be born in the Treta Yug. PM Modi will lay a symbolic silver brick in the sanctum sanctorum of the site in the presence of seers and eminent guests whom the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has invited. The temple trust has vastly trimmed the guest list in view of the coronavirus outbreak. As many as 175 guests including 140 seers have been invited for the AUgust 5 ceremony.

Political leaders cutting across party lines have welcomed the Ram Mandir bhumi pujan and hoped that the Ram Mandir will bring prosperity, unity, brotherhood and cultural harmony.

Here’s what politicians have said on Ram Mandir bhumi pujan:

LK Advani, BJP leader: Sometimes significant dreams in one's life take a long time to fruition, but when they are finally realised, the wait becomes very worthwhile. One such dream, close to my heart is now getting fulfilled.

Mamata Banerjee, CM of West Bengal: Our country has always upheld the age-old legacy of unity in diversity, and we must preserve this to our last breath!

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress leader: "Lord Ram belongs to everybody. Lord Ram wants everybody's welfare. That is why he is called 'Maryada Purshottam'," she said. Hope this event becomes a marker of national unity, brotherhood and cultural harmony in accordance with the message of Lord Ram and with his blessings, the Congress leader added.

Manish Tewari, Congress leader: Many congratulations to the fellow citizens and devotees for the Ram Mandir bhumi pujan. Tewari also quoted the famous bhajan 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram..' in a tweet.

Mayawati, former CM of Uttar Pradesh: Due to the SC verdict, the foundation of Ram temple is being laid and a lot of its credit goes to the SC. BSP from the beginning said that it would accept the SC decision. It should be accepted by all. This is the advice of BSP.