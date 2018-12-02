Rajasthan Polls 2018: Congress can’t talk about Hinduism after calling Ram a myth, says Rajnath Singh

Home Minister Rajnath Singh has taken charge in Rajasthan. (BJP/Twitter)

Rajasthan Elections 2018: The BJP and Congress have intensified their poll campaigns with just a few days left for the polling in Rajasthan. The BJP, which has been in power in the state, has deployed its three cabinet ministers and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath to retain the state.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh too has taken charge in the state. On Sunday, Singh held multiple public meetings and slammed the Congress for indulging in identity politics.

Addressing a gathering in the state, Singh said that Hinduism should not be seen as religion or caste. “It’s a way of life. But how come people from the Congress talk about Hindu or Hinduism when they themselves in Ramsetu case had said that Lord Rama was a myth,” the Home Minister said.

He further said that the Congress was in trouble in Rajasthan and that is why its leaders were resorting to religion and caste-based politics. The statement comes a day after Congress President Rahul Gandhi questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s understanding of Hinduism.

Several other leaders have made personal comments against the Prime Minister. Senior Congress leader CP Joshi had said that only Brahmins understood Hinduism so the prime minister should not speak about it as he was not pandit. He, however, later apologised for his remarks.

Rajnath Singh also said that the BJP would win all the five states – Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram.

While voting in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram have concluded, Rajasthan and Telangana will vote on December 7. The results will be declared on December 11.