Rajasthan Polls 2018: Congress can’t talk about Hinduism after calling Ram a myth, says Rajnath Singh

By: | Published: December 2, 2018 5:28 PM

The BJP, which has been in power in the state, has deployed its three cabinet ministers and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath to retain the state.

Rajasthan elections, Rajasthan polls, Rajnath Singh, Congress, Rahul Gandhi, Rajasthan polls 2018, Hindu, Hinduism, RamsetuHome Minister Rajnath Singh has taken charge in Rajasthan. (BJP/Twitter)

Rajasthan Elections 2018: The BJP and Congress have intensified their poll campaigns with just a few days left for the polling in Rajasthan. The BJP, which has been in power in the state, has deployed its three cabinet ministers and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath to retain the state.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh too has taken charge in the state. On Sunday, Singh held multiple public meetings and slammed the Congress for indulging in identity politics.

Addressing a gathering in the state, Singh said that Hinduism should not be seen as religion or caste. “It’s a way of life. But how come people from the Congress talk about Hindu or Hinduism when they themselves in Ramsetu case had said that Lord Rama was a myth,” the Home Minister said.

He further said that the Congress was in trouble in Rajasthan and that is why its leaders were resorting to religion and caste-based politics. The statement comes a day after Congress President Rahul Gandhi questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s understanding of Hinduism.

Several other leaders have made personal comments against the Prime Minister. Senior Congress leader CP Joshi had said that only Brahmins understood Hinduism so the prime minister should not speak about it as he was not pandit. He, however, later apologised for his remarks.

Rajnath Singh also said that the BJP would win all the five states – Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram.

While voting in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram have concluded, Rajasthan and Telangana will vote on December 7. The results will be declared on December 11.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Rajasthan Polls 2018: Congress can’t talk about Hinduism after calling Ram a myth, says Rajnath Singh
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition