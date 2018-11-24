Rajasthan Election: Sachin Pilot hits back at CM Vasundhara Raje on her ‘Bharat Mata’ remark

Sachin Pilot hits back at CM Vasundhara Raje on her ‘Bharat Mata’ remark (IE)

Rajasthan Congress president Sachin Pilot Saturday hit back at chief minister Vasundhara Raja in poll-bound state for her statement on Sonia Gandhi. While addressing a rally, Raje had attacked the former Congress president by saying, “Hamari Bharat mata hai, unki mata ek hi hai (Sonia Gandhi)”.

Attacking Raje, Sachin Pilot told ANI today, “These statements don’t suit a ruling party. They can’t shrug their responsibility by making allegations against opposition. It’s the day of accountability.”

These statements don’t suit a ruling party. They can’t shrug their responsibility by making allegations against opposition. It’s the day of accountability: Congress’ Sachin Pilot on Vasundhara Raje’s remark ‘Hamari Bharat mata hai, unki mata ek hi hai (Sonia Gandhi)”. #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/PPLNR254nG — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2018

Previously on Friday, while addressing a rally in Bundi of Rajasthan, CM Raje cited a ‘viral video’, where people can be seen chanting ‘Bharat mata ki jai’, while someone stops them, and tells them to say “Sonia Gandhi ki jai”. Raje even enacted that out saying Sonia Gandhi is the “Bharat Mata” for Congress, and they only respect her.

However, Congress leader BD Kalla told news agency ANI, that the video mentioned by Vasundhara Raje was edited. According to him, the first part of the video is from a different time, and in the second part, when people were chanting Gandhi’s name, he, who can be seen in the video, was trying to stop the supporters in order to keep calm. Kalla put the entire blame on BJP IT cell saying that, they broke facts and twisted the truth.

#WATCH: Hamari Bharat mata hai, unki (Congress) mata ek hi hai (Sonia Gandhi): Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje in Bundi. #RajasthanElections2018 pic.twitter.com/MG9MXoLyUs — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2018

Even before this BJP president Amit Shah had also attacked Congress for this viral video, saying they should be ashmed of it and has become a private company.