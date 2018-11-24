Rajasthan Election: Sachin Pilot hits back at CM Vasundhara Raje on her ‘Bharat Mata’ remark

By: | Updated: November 24, 2018 5:15 PM

Rajasthan Congress president Sachin Pilot Saturday hit back at chief minister Vasundhara Raja in poll-bound state for her statement on Sonia Gandhi.

Sachin Pilot hits back at CM Vasundhara Raje on her ‘Bharat Mata’ remark (IE)

Rajasthan Congress president Sachin Pilot Saturday hit back at chief minister Vasundhara Raja in poll-bound state for her statement on Sonia Gandhi. While addressing a rally, Raje had attacked the former Congress president by saying, “Hamari Bharat mata hai, unki mata ek hi hai (Sonia Gandhi)”.

Attacking Raje, Sachin Pilot told ANI today, “These statements don’t suit a ruling party. They can’t shrug their responsibility by making allegations against opposition. It’s the day of accountability.”

Previously on Friday, while addressing a rally in Bundi of Rajasthan, CM Raje cited a ‘viral video’, where people can be seen chanting ‘Bharat mata ki jai’, while someone stops them, and tells them to say “Sonia Gandhi ki jai”. Raje even enacted that out saying Sonia Gandhi is the “Bharat Mata” for Congress, and they only respect her.

Read Also| Rajasthan assembly elections: 33 of 200 constituencies witnessing fight between same BJP, Congress candidates

However, Congress leader BD Kalla told news agency ANI, that the video mentioned by Vasundhara Raje was edited. According to him, the first part of the video is from a different time, and in the second part, when people were chanting Gandhi’s name, he, who can be seen in the video, was trying to stop the supporters in order to keep calm. Kalla put the entire blame on BJP IT cell saying that, they broke facts and twisted the truth.

Even before this BJP president Amit Shah had also attacked Congress for this viral video, saying they should be ashmed of it and has become a private company.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Rajasthan Election: Sachin Pilot hits back at CM Vasundhara Raje on her ‘Bharat Mata’ remark
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 India Launch Highlights:Features, Prices and Variants explained!
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 India Launch Highlights:Features, Prices and Variants explained!
New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched at Rs 7.44 lakh in India: Most spacious Ertiga ever
New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched at Rs 7.44 lakh in India: Most spacious Ertiga ever
Exclusive: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga registers 10,000 bookings within one week
Exclusive: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga registers 10,000 bookings within one week
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition