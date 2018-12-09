Rajasthan election results: BJP says it will win again; Congress waits to ‘surpass’ exit poll numbers

The BJP on Sunday held a meeting of its core committee at its headquarters here to discuss the strategies post counting process.(PTI/Reuters)

Ahead of the counting of votes on December 11, arch-rivals BJP and the Congress have both claimed they are forming the government in Rajasthan, a state that has seen the two national parties alternate power over the last 20 years. While the BJP claimed it would get a majority in the state, irrespective of what the exit polls predicted, the Congress said it will go past the numbers the poll of polls projected for it. The BJP on Sunday held a meeting of its core committee at its headquarters here to discuss the strategies post counting process.

“I am not going to comment anything on the exit polls. The results will come on December 11. The BJP is going to form the government with majority” Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje told reporters after the meeting. Exit polls have predicted a win for the opposition Congress in Rajasthan. Union minister and BJP state election management committee convener Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also exuded confidence that his party will form the government with a majority. He said the meeting was held to distribute the responsibilities on the day of counting.

An upbeat Congress believes it would surpass the exit poll predictions when the election results are declared on Tuesday. “The numbers for the Congress party will be better than what any of the exit polls have predicted,” Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot said. “I have no doubt … The Congress is sweeping Rajasthan,” he said.