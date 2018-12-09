Rajasthan election results: BJP says it will win again; Congress waits to ‘surpass’ exit poll numbers

By: | Published: December 9, 2018 10:54 PM

Ahead of the counting of votes on December 11, arch-rivals BJP and the Congress have both claimed they are forming the government in Rajasthan, a state that has seen the two national parties alternate power over the last 20 years.

Rajasthan election results, BJP, rajasthan exit poll numbers, bjp, cpongress, Vasundhara Raje, Gajendra Singh ShekhawatThe BJP on Sunday held a meeting of its core committee at its headquarters here to discuss the strategies post counting process.(PTI/Reuters)

Ahead of the counting of votes on December 11, arch-rivals BJP and the Congress have both claimed they are forming the government in Rajasthan, a state that has seen the two national parties alternate power over the last 20 years. While the BJP claimed it would get a majority in the state, irrespective of what the exit polls predicted, the Congress said it will go past the numbers the poll of polls projected for it. The BJP on Sunday held a meeting of its core committee at its headquarters here to discuss the strategies post counting process.

“I am not going to comment anything on the exit polls. The results will come on December 11. The BJP is going to form the government with majority” Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje told reporters after the meeting. Exit polls have predicted a win for the opposition Congress in Rajasthan. Union minister and BJP state election management committee convener Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also exuded confidence that his party will form the government with a majority. He said the meeting was held to distribute the responsibilities on the day of counting.

Also read| Union Cabinet ‘biggest casualty’ in Modi government, says Yashwant Sinha 

An upbeat Congress believes it would surpass the exit poll predictions when the election results are declared on Tuesday. “The numbers for the Congress party will be better than what any of the exit polls have predicted,” Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot said. “I have no doubt … The Congress is sweeping Rajasthan,” he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Assembly elections
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Rajasthan election results: BJP says it will win again; Congress waits to ‘surpass’ exit poll numbers
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition