Rajasthan election: Congress which once questioned existence of Lord Ram now talking about Hinduism, say Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani

“Where was the Hindu in Rahul Gandhi when Congress had submitted an affidavit that Lord Ram does not exist?..,” Smriti Irani asked?

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani Sunday hit out at the Congress saying the party which had once questioned the existence of Lord Ram was now talking about Hinduism. Referring to the Congress president Rahul Gandhi remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he did not understand the foundation of Hinduism, Irani said that it was strange that the party which raised question on Lord Ram’s existence was talking about Hindu and Hinduism.

“Where was the Hindu in Rahul Gandhi when Congress had submitted an affidavit that Lord Ram does not exist?..,” she asked? It may be recalled that in a damage control exercise, the then UPA government in September, 2007 withdrew from the Supreme Court its two affidavits, including the controversial one filed by the ASI claiming there was no historical or scientific evidence to establish existence of Lord Ram and Rama Setu as a man-made bridge.

The action had come in the wake of controversy sparked by the ASI affidavit that forced the government to backtrack. Meanwhile, Home Minister Rajnath Singh in reply to a question in Jaipur earlier in the day said Congress was talking about Hinduism which it has avoided discussing till now.

“Hinduism should not be connected with any sect, caste and religion. It is a way of living life and it is a human religion. “What will they talk about Hindu and Hinduism? They have called Lord Ram a fictional character in the affidavit submitted in Supreme Court in Ram Setu case in 2007,” he said.

Irani, to a question on Punjab minister Navjot Sidhu visit to Pakistan and his remarks on Chief Minister Captain Amrinder Singh, said that Congress president needed to answer on it. “Why does a Congress minister insult chief minister of his state? Rahul Gandhi should answer it. Why does a Congress leader love Pakistan more than India, Congress should think about it,” she said.

She also questioned the “silence” of Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Navjot Sidhu’s Pakistan visit. “Pakistan foreign minister said Pakistan could throw a ‘googly’ at India due to action of this (Sidhu) Congress leader. But, Rahul Gandhi is quiet on the issue..,” she said.