Rajasthan Elections 2023: Ashok Gehlot on why he can’t quit as CM, despite ‘thinking about it’

Rajasthan Election 2023: Ashok Gehlot, who has been in a tussle with Sachin Pilot over the claim to chief ministership, says that the thought of quitting as CM has crossed his mind several times. But…

Rajasthan elections 2023: Ashok Gehlot says wish to quit as CM, but can't
Rajasthan Election 2023: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot have been at loggerheads for long over the claim to the CM post.

Rajasthan polls 2023: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday took a veiled jibe at his rivals both within and outside his party as he claimed that he has thought of quitting from his position “several times” but has been unable to because “the post does not leave” him.

“It comes to my mind that I should quit the post — why I should quit is a mystery — but this post is not leaving me,” Gehlot said yesterday, adding that “it takes courage to state this”.

While Gehlot stated that he would always abide by the decision of the central leadership of the party, the remarks are being seen as an attempt to project himself as the chief ministerial candidate of the Congress ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled to be held in the state later this year.

Gehlot has faced fire ever since he came to power in 2018, both from the Opposition BJP as well as from within. Sachin Pilot, former Deouty CM of Rajasthan led a rebellion against his own government, almost bringing down Gehlot’s term at the helm.

Less than two years after he survived the rebellion, Gehlot faced another storm as the central leadership of the party appeared to have made up its mind to replace him with Pilot. However, MLAs supporting Gehlot held a parallel meeting as the high command’s representatives convened a meeting of the legislature party in Jaipur last year.

It is believed that the announcement to replace Gehlot as Chief Minister was likely at the meeting stonewalled by Gehlot’s supporters. Following the embarrassment, the Gandhis tried to install Gehlot as the Congress president. However, that attempt failed too.

Over the past one year, Gehlot has been in the thick of a storm amid allegations from Pilot that the CM “went soft” on allegations of corruption against his predecessor Vasundhara Raje Scindia. A string of paper leaks and exam cancellations was another controversy that Gehlot has had to negotiate in the past year.

So, Gehlot’s assertion that the CM’s chair would not let go of him is being seen as an attempt by the veteran leader to project his indispensability while also thumbing his nose at his detractors who have been gunning for his head.

In his address at the Jaipur event, Gehlot made it a point to recall his “vision” for the state in 2030. He said a new, stronger Rajasthan has emerged due to his work and the reforms he has introduced. “Why am I talking about 2030? I have worked in the fields of education, health, electricity, water and roads, so it comes to mind why shouldn’t I move forward?” he said, indicating that he was here to stay.

This was the second time in quick succession that Gehlot said that he wanted to quit as CM but the post would not let go of him. Last week, he made the remark when a woman told him that she wanted to see him continue as the chief minister.

First published on: 08-08-2023 at 17:08 IST

