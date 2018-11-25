Rajasthan Election 2018: PM Modi hits out at Congress, says party does not have vision

Slamming the Congress, the prime minister said that the party never thought of honouring Babasaheb Ambedkar. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hit out at the Congress, saying that the main Opposition party does not have any vision. Speaking at an election rally in Rajasthan’s Alwar, the prime minister said that the party did not have any vision because of which it is stooping low that it is asking Modi’s castes.

“The Congress do not have any issue to raise in election campaigns. Because of this, they are asking Modi’s caste. They are spreading caste poison. They hate those who are Dalits or from backward castes,” PM Modi said at the rally.

The prime minister, while maintaining that he is not surprised by all these added, I Am not surprised when Congress abuses by mother or ask by caste. Whoever speak these languages, but it is naamdaar, who make them speak such languages.”

“Every person in Rajasthan compare BJP government’s work with earlier governments and bless it. People of Alwar will teach them a lesson. If the Congress can,let the party challenge the work done by Vasundhara Raje”, Modi added further.

Slamming the Congress, the prime minister said that the party never thought of honouring Babasaheb Ambedkar. “They should have honoured Babasaheb Ambedkar with Bharat Ratna, but the party that is soaked in caste politics never thought of him. They awarded Bharat Ratna to four members of a family but never to Babasaheb”

“BJP has different culture and different principle. We work to unite the country, but the Congress tries to divide it”, the PM said.

Hitting hard at the Congress, the prime minister said that party’s ego is its root cause of problems. “They neither accept democracy nor defeat. Nor do they believe in order of the public. They just believe that only one family can be in power and nobody elese,” he said while speaking at the rally.