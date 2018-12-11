  • Rajasthan

    Cong 40
    BJP 31
    RLM 0
    OTH 0

  • Mizoram

    MNF 1
    Cong 0
    BJP 0
    OTH 0

  • Chhattisgarh

    BJP 11
    Cong 12
    JCC 3
    OTH 1

  • Madhya Pradesh

    BJP 23
    Cong 22
    BSP 0
    OTH 0

  • Telangana

    TRS-AIMIM 35
    TDP-Cong 18
    BJP 0
    OTH 0

* Total Tally Reflects Leads + Wins

Rajasthan Assembly Elections Results 2018: Raje, Pilot, Gehlot lead as Congress pulling ahead in early trends

By: | Published: December 11, 2018 8:57 AM

Voting for Rajasthan Assembly took place on December 7 and according to Election Commission, 72.65% voting was recorded in the state.

Rajasthan Assembly Elections Results 2018, Rajasthan Elections Results, Rajasthan Assembly Counting, Vasundhara Raje, Ashok Gehlot, Sachin PilotRajasthan Assembly election Live Updates: Vasundhara Raje, Sachin Pilot

Counting of votes for Rajasthan Assembly is going on at nearly 40 locations in the state. While Congress has taken an early lead in the counting in the swing state, all three bigwigs from the BJP and Congress are ahead from their respective constituencies.

Rajasthan’s current CM, BJP’s Vasundhara Raje, who is seeking re-election from Jhalrapatan assembly seat is ahead from her nearest Congress rival. Raje is up against BJP rebel and new entrant in Congress Manvendra Singh. Singh is son of Jaswant Singh, a BJP veteran.

Rajasthan Election Result 2018 LIVE Updates

Congress’ Sachin Pilot is leading in Tonk, a seat which has dominance of Muslim voters. There are 50,000 Muslim voter in Tonk assembly segment according to EC data. Pilot is ahead of his BJP rival and the nationalist party’s lone Muslim candidate Yunus Khan.

Also Read: Assembly Election 2018

Former Rajasthan CM and another Congress bigshot Ashok Gehlot is also ahead of his BJP opponent in Sardarpura.

