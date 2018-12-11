Rajasthan Assembly Elections Results 2018: Raje, Pilot, Gehlot lead as Congress pulling ahead in early trends

Rajasthan Assembly election Live Updates: Vasundhara Raje, Sachin Pilot

Counting of votes for Rajasthan Assembly is going on at nearly 40 locations in the state. While Congress has taken an early lead in the counting in the swing state, all three bigwigs from the BJP and Congress are ahead from their respective constituencies.

Rajasthan’s current CM, BJP’s Vasundhara Raje, who is seeking re-election from Jhalrapatan assembly seat is ahead from her nearest Congress rival. Raje is up against BJP rebel and new entrant in Congress Manvendra Singh. Singh is son of Jaswant Singh, a BJP veteran.

Congress’ Sachin Pilot is leading in Tonk, a seat which has dominance of Muslim voters. There are 50,000 Muslim voter in Tonk assembly segment according to EC data. Pilot is ahead of his BJP rival and the nationalist party’s lone Muslim candidate Yunus Khan.

Former Rajasthan CM and another Congress bigshot Ashok Gehlot is also ahead of his BJP opponent in Sardarpura.

Voting for Rajasthan Assembly took place on December 7 and according to Election Commission, 72.65% voting was recorded in the state.