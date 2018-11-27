Rajasthan Assembly election: In dig at Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah says Congress has no leadership, no programme

By: | Published: November 27, 2018 4:53 PM

BJP president Amit Shah said Tuesday the Congress has “no leadership and no programme” as he addressed a public meeting in Rajasthan, which goes to the polls on December 7.

rajasthan election 2018, rajasthan election, amit shah, rahul gandhi, delhi, rahul gandhi news, jaswant singh bjp, sachin pilot, congress, bjp, bjp news, Bharatiya Janata Party, indian national congressPraising Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje for financial management, he said the BJP government increased the state’s revenue and put it on the path of growth and development.

BJP president Amit Shah said Tuesday the Congress has “no leadership and no programme” as he addressed a public meeting in Rajasthan, which goes to the polls on December 7. At a meeting in Jalore, he reiterated that the BJP government was committed to sending back illegal migrants. The point was also made in the manifesto released Tuesday by the ruling party in Jaipur ahead of the assembly polls.

“I want to say once again that the BJP is going to form the government here,” Shah said. “The Congress is just dreaming of forming the government but the party has no leadership and no programme,” Shah said. He said the BJP will also retain power in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Praising Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje for financial management, he said the BJP government increased the state’s revenue and put it on the path of growth and development. “The Congress did nothing to address the issue of illegal migrants,” he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Assembly elections Rajasthan Elections
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Rajasthan Assembly election: In dig at Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah says Congress has no leadership, no programme
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition