Raj Thackeray meets Sonia Gandhi, discusses EVM issue, Maharashtra political situation

Published: July 8, 2019 10:38:34 PM

The two leaders mainly discussed the EVM issue, but they also exchanged views on the political situation in the state in view of the upcoming assembly polls in the state, they said.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Monday met Congress parliamentary party leader Sonia Gandhi and discussed the issue of EVMs and the political situation in Maharashtra where assembly elections are scheduled to take place later this year.

Thackeray met Gandhi at her residence at 10 Janpath here, sources said. The two leaders mainly discussed the EVM issue, but they also exchanged views on the political situation in the state in view of the upcoming assembly polls in the state, they said.

