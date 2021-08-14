Rahul Gandhi, other Congress leaders’ Twitter handles unlocked a week after suspension

Not only Rahul Gandhi but various Congress leaders' accounts and the party's official handle have also been suspended for violating Twitter rules.

Congress leader and former party president Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter handle has been restored a week after temporary suspension. Twitter has suspended Rahul Gandhi’s account last week after he tweeted pictures of the family of a nine-year-old victim of alleged rape and murder in Delhi. National Commission for Protection of Child Rights had also written to Twitter demanding removal of the content and blocking of the account. Twitter also deemed the posts as a violation of its rules.

Not only Rahul Gandhi but various Congress leaders’ accounts and the party’s official handle have also been suspended for violating Twitter rules. The Congress had accused the microblogging site of bias. According to a PTI report, accounts of some of the party leaders have also been restored.

The former Congress president had released a video message yesterday accusing Twitter of interfering in the national political process. He also said that shutting down of his handle amounted to an attack on the country’s democratic structure.

He alleged that Twitter is not a neutral and objective platform and was beholden to the government. Questioning Twitter’s action, Gandhi had said the company was denying millions of his followers the right to an opinion, which was unfair.

“It’s obvious now that Twitter is actually not a neutral, objective platform. It is a biased platform. It’s something that listens to what the government of the day says,” Gandhi had alleged.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor today said that he has raised the account locking issue with Twitter. “In my conversations w/Twitter, I took strong exception to the policy of automatically locking accounts, whether Rahul Gandhi’s or Ravi Shankar Prasad’s. If there is a violation of law, whether POSCO or copyright, it should suffice to withhold the offending tweet& issue notice to the user,” he said in a tweet.

In my conversations w/@Twitter I took strong exception to the policy of automatically locking accounts, whether @RahulGandhi’s or @rsprasad’s. If there is a violation of law, whether POSCO or copyright, it should suffice to withhold the offending tweet& issue notice to the user. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 14, 2021

The NCPCR has also asked Facebook and Instagram for removing the post and blocking the handles who shared the pictures.