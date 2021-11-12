Rahul Gandhi slams Modi government over China row, says ‘Mr 56-inch is scared’

This is not the first time that Rahul Gandhi has hit out at the Modi government over China row.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today slammed the Modi government over the border row with China. Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi alleged that India’s national security has been compromised due to the central government’s approach.

“Our national security is unpardonably compromised because GOI has no strategy and Mr 56” is scared. My thoughts are with the soldiers risking their lives to guard our borders while GOI churns out lies,” Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet while sharing a news report titled: ‘Chief of Defence Staff, Foreign Ministry’s different take on China row’.

Two days ago, Rahul Gandhi had attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over custodial death in the state. “Is there anything called human rights left in Uttar Pradesh?” Rahul said on Twitter. The former Congress president had also said that the Congress will take out Jan Jagaran Abhiyan to make the BJP government accountable for the injustice done to the public. Rahul Gandhi had also slammed the Modi government for demonetisation and the alleged expose of a middleman in the Rafale deal.

This is not the first time that Rahul Gandhi has hit out at the Modi government over China row. Reacting to an agreement between Bhutan and China last month, Rahul Gandhi had said, “GOI’s foreign policy: How to lose friends and influence nobody.” Sharing another news report, the former Congress president had said, “China here to stay. Where? On our land.”