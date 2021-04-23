  • MORE MARKET STATS

Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee slam Modi government over oxygen crisis, COVID-19 situation

By: |
April 23, 2021 4:50 PM

Several Delhi Hospitals have moved the High Court seeking an uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen.

Delhi bengal Rahul Gandhi arvind kerjriwal mamata banerjeeMamata Banerjee also said that oxygen meant for Bengal is being diverted to Uttar Pradesh.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today blamed the Centre for mismanagement in supplying oxygen to the states. Rahul Gandhi slammed the central government over the shortage of oxygen and lack of ICU beds. “Corona can cause a fall in oxygen level but it’s Oxygen Shortage and lack of ICU beds which is causing many deaths. GOI, this is on you,” Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

In another tweet, Rahul Gandhi said, “I am quarantined at home and the sad news is constantly coming. The crisis in India is not just corona, but anti-people policies of the central government. Not false celebrations and hollow speeches, give the country a solution!” he said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee supported Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who has accused Uttar Pradesh and Haryana of interrupting supply to Delhi. Banerjee alleged that Bengal’s oxygen supply has been diverted to Uttar Pradesh. “Our oxygen supply chain has been diverted to Uttar Pradesh. The supply chain is being maintained in BJP states. Where will we get oxygen from?” she said. Banerjee, however, did not participate in the Chief Ministers meeting with PM Narendra Modi.

Arvind Kejriwal reiterated his claim during the meeting of chief ministers with PM Narendra Modi. “There’s a huge shortage of oxygen in Delhi. Will the people of Delhi not get oxygen if there is no oxygen-producing plant here? Please suggest whom should I speak to in the Central Government when an oxygen tanker destined for Delhi is stopped in another state?” he said.

Several Delhi Hospitals have moved the High Court seeking an uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen. The Centre has deployed Railways and Air Force for transporting oxygen-carrying tankers between states.

Mamata BanerjeeRahul Gandhi
