Rahul Gandhi in London: RSS a fascist organisation, built on lines of ‘Muslim Brotherhood’

Rahul Gandhi said that institutions in India including the press, the judiciary, Parliament and the Election Commission are under threat from the RSS and are controlled in one way or another.

Written by India News Desk
congress, rahul gandhi
Rahul Gandhi (Photo: Congress/ Twitter)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday drew parallels between the ‘Muslim Brotherhood’, an Islamic fundamentalist organisation that has been banned by several countries, to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in India. Rahul was delivering a lecture at London-based think tank Chatham House.

“RSS is a secret society. It’s built along the lines of the Muslim Brotherhood, and the idea is to use the democratic contest to come to power and then subvert the democratic contest afterwards,” Rahul said.

The Wayanad MP also accused the RSS of “capturing” India’s institutions and changing the nature of democratic contest in India. “The nature of the democratic contest in India has completely changed and the reason is that one organisation called RSS. It is a fundamentalist and fascist organisation that has basically captured pretty much all of India’s institutions.”

“It shocked me how successful they have been at capturing the different institutions of our country. The press, judiciary, Parliament, and Election Commission are all under threat and are controlled in one way or the other,” he added.

The Muslim Brotherhood, which traces its origins to the late 1920s in Egypt, is liked to several terror activities and assassination attempts. It has been banned by several countries, including Bahrain, Egypt, Syria, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Rahul further denied the narrative that the BJP is unbeatable and said that the Congress has ruled the country much longer than the BJP has. “‘Nobody can beat the BJP’ is a narrative in the media. BJP is not going to be in power forever,” he said.

Rahul’s remarks came during one of his several planned interactions planned as part of his visit to the UK. Earlier during his visit, Rahul claimed that his phone had spyware Pegasus installed in it.

During his lecture at Cambridge University, Rahul said that the structure of the Indian democracy is under attack and claimed that Opposition leaders in India are not allowed to raise the issue of Chinese aggression in Parliament.

First published on: 08-03-2023 at 09:59 IST