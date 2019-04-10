Rafale deal verdict LIVE: Supreme Court to deliver judgment on Centre’s claim over classified documents today

Supreme Court order on Centre’s claims over Rafale classified documents today

Rafale verdict today LIVE: The Supreme Court is all set to pronounce its verdict on Centre’s plea claiming privilege over the documents of the Rafale deal filed by petitioners seeking review of its last December judgment. The petitions have been filed the former BJP leader and Union minister Yashwant Sinha, journalist-turned-politician Arun Shourie and noted lawyer Prashant Bhushan.

The judgment is likely to be delivered at 10.30 am. As per the Supreme Court’s cause list, there may be two separate judgments — one by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and the other by Justice KM Joseph. A bench comprising CJI Gogoi, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice Joseph had on March 14 reserved its order on the “preliminary issue and the claim of privilege by the government”.

The Centre had earlier claimed that the documents were stolen from the Ministry of Defence. But later changed its stance saying that the documents submitted by the petitioners were ‘unauthorisedly photocopied’. The government has sought removal of the documents from the case with Attorney General KK Venugopal, representing the government, arguing that the security of the nation supersedes everything else.