Rafale deal verdict LIVE: Supreme Court to deliver judgment on Centre’s claim over classified documents today

By: | Updated:Apr 10, 2019 7:52 am

Rafale deal review petition: The Supreme Court will pronounce its order on Centre's plea claiming privilege over Rafale documents filed by the petitions who are seeking a review of December 14 last year's judgment.

Rafale verdict today LIVE: The Supreme Court is all set to pronounce its verdict on Centre’s plea claiming privilege over the documents of the Rafale deal filed by petitioners seeking review of its last December judgment. The petitions have been filed the former BJP leader and Union minister Yashwant Sinha, journalist-turned-politician Arun Shourie and noted lawyer Prashant Bhushan.

The judgment is likely to be delivered at 10.30 am. As per the Supreme Court’s cause list, there may be two separate judgments — one by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and the other by Justice KM Joseph. A bench comprising CJI Gogoi, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice Joseph had on March 14 reserved its order on the “preliminary issue and the claim of privilege by the government”.

The Centre had earlier claimed that the documents were stolen from the Ministry of Defence. But later changed its stance saying that the documents submitted by the petitioners were ‘unauthorisedly photocopied’. The government has sought removal of the documents from the case with Attorney General KK Venugopal, representing the government, arguing that the security of the nation supersedes everything else.

Live Blog

07:50 (IST)10 Apr 2019
Rahul Gandhi challeges PM Modi for open debate on Rafale

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has clalled Rafale fighter jet deal the biggest defence corruption since Independence. He has also challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an open debate on the issue.

07:43 (IST)10 Apr 2019
Rafale case review petitions: Supreme Court verdict today

The Supreme Court will pronounce its judgment on the Modi government's preliminary objections to the admissibility of certain documents sought to be relied on by the review petitioners.

Rafale verdict Supreme Court Congress President Rahul Gandhi holds a model of Rafale aircraft during a roadshow along with the party general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jyotiraditya Scindia in Lucknow on Monday. Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav. 11.02.2019.The controversy surrounding Rafale deal pertains to the purchase of 36 fighter jets by the Indian government from France's Dassault Aviation. The Modi government and opposition have been at the loggerheads for the last two years with the opposition leaders claiming corruption in the deal and BJP government refuting all such charges. The previous government led by the Congress had proposed to procure 126 Rafale jets but it could sign the deal. The Modi government in 2016 scrapped the previous deal and decided to buy 36 fighter jets in flyway condition. The Congress has now alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi ran parallel negotiations with the France government and clinched the deal only to help his industrialiast friend Anil Ambani. The government, on the other hand, has claimed that the deal was signed as per the set procedures by the Ministry of Defence.
