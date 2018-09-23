Rafale deal: Arvind Kejriwal demands special session of Parliament to discuss the issue

The Aam Aadmi Party and also demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee to probe the deal.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to call a special session of Parliament to discuss the Rafale deal. The Aam Aadmi Party and also demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee to probe the deal.

Senior AAP leader and party’s Delhi convenor Gopal Rai also posed questions to Modi while addressing a press conference here.

He asked why the price of Rafale fighter jet had “gone up” and “why the secret clause has been added to the contract now”.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal, in a tweet in Hindi, sought to know from the Prime Minister who “pocketed the money from the Rafale scam — the BJP or someone else”.

Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India-Marxist in a statement said that the Rafale issue was “proving to be a first-rate scam” which the Modi government was “desperately trying to cover up”.

“The statement of the former French President has exposed the claims made by Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman that the government had no role in it,” the party said.

“A Joint Parliamentary Committee must be formed without delay so that the role of the Prime Minister and the government is inquired into,” the party added.