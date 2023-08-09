Quit India Movement: Date, History, Significance – All you need to know

Quit India Movement Day 2023: August 9 marks the 81st anniversary of the Quit India Movement, also known as Bharat Jodo Andolan in India, the final phase of the struggle for independence. It was launched as a part of the Civil Disobedience movement by Mahatma Gandhi and supported by the principal party advocating for independence, the Indian National Congress on August 8, 1942.

The Quit India Movement marked a turning point in India’s struggle for independence and is remembered as the symbol of self-rule and nationalism by the people of India.

Every year since Independence, India celebrates the Quit India day on August 9 to honour the historic civil disobedience movement as the All-India Congress committee passed the historic resolution on this day, aimed at demanding the British government to ‘Quit India’.

What is Quit India Movement?

The Quit India movement was launched with a primary goal to demand an end to British rule in India and to establish a sovereign state. The slogan was coined by Yusuf Meherally, a socialist and trade unionist who also served as Mayor of Bombay.

The movement included widespread protests and strikes across the country. The movement saw one of the first active participations of people from all over India.

When did the Quit India Movement start in India?

The Quit India movement was launched in the backdrop of World War- II, as the Indian National Congress withdrew from providing resources to the British government during the world war.

At the Working Committee meeting in Wardha in July 1942, it was decided the time had come for the movement to move into an active phase. Subsequently, the movement was officially launched on August 8, 1942 at the Bombay Session.

Why do we celebrate the Quit India Movement?

The Quit India movement played an important role in India’s fight for independence and also led to widespread civil disobedience, non-co-operation against the British rulers.

Though the movement failed to achieve its objective, it had a significant effect on India’s freedom struggle.

Who started the Quit India movement?

The movement was launched by Mahatma Gandhi at the Bombay session of the All-India Congress Committee on August 8, 1942, during World War-II, demanding an end to British rule.

Gandhi’s famous ‘Do or Die’ speech

Mahatma Gandhi gave one of his iconic slogans ‘Do or Die’ in his speech during the movement and urged the people of India to engage in ‘ Nonviolent’ civil disobedience and prepared to fight for the cause of independence.

“The mantra is: ‘Do or Die’. We shall either free India or die trying; we shall not live to see the perpetuation of our slavery,” Gandhi said. Aruna Asaf Ali hoisted the Tricolour on the ground. The Quit India movement had been officially announced.