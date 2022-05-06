Tajinder Bagga taken back to Delhi after Punjab Police stopped in Haryana, kidnapping case filed by Delhi Police

Shortly after the Punjab Police team — taking Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga to Mohali after arresting him from Delhi — was stopped en route by Haryana Police in Kurukshetra, the BJP leader was taken back to the national capital, reported The Indian Express.

The Haryana police was quoted as saying by the Indian Express that the cavalcade carrying Bagga was stopped as its Punjab counterpart failed to follow “due procedure” during Bagga’s arrest.

Earlier today, Bagga was arrested by the Punjab Police from his residence in West Delhi, a month after he was booked for his remarks against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the latter’s views on the movie “The Kashmir Files”.

The Indian Express quoted Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga’s mother Kamaljeet Kaur alleging that her son wasn’t allowed to even wear his turban by the Punjab Police, reported The Indian Express.

The Indian Express further quoted police official Manpreet Singh SP (rural), Mohali as saying that there was no manhandling of Bagga during arrest. Singh said that there is a video footage of the arrest to prove his claim.

Delhi | BJP workers protest against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Police outside Janakpuri Police Station



BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was arrested by Punjab Police today over an alleged threat to Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/eXjE27jidR — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2022

BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, terming the arrest of BJP leader “illegal”.

“The Aam Aadmi Party has shown no law to justify the arrest. The manner in which he (Bagga) was taken is in direct violation of the Delhi High Court order. Tanashahi nahi chalegi (Dictatorship won’t be tolerated). The illegal arrest of party workers will not be tolerated and there will be a legal fight. This is a blatant misuse of state police and power,” she said in a press conference.

BJP workers protested against Kejriwal and Punjab Police outside Janakpuri Police Station.