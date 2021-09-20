Charanjit Singh Channi Swearing-in Live Updates: New Punjab CM to take oath at 11 am, Rahul Gandhi arrives in Chandigarh

Charanjit Singh Channi, 58, becomes chief minister with less than six month to go before the assembly polls in Punjab. (Express Photo)

Charanjit Singh Channi will take oath as the new chief minister of Punjab today, succeeding Captain Amarinder Singh who stepped down following a bitter power tussle within the party. Channi becomes the first Dalit Sikh to hold the top position in the state. The swearing-in ceremony, which will be held at 11 am in Chandigarh, will be attended by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Along with Channi, two deputy chief ministers are also likely to take oath. Sukhjinder Randhawa, who was the frontrunner for the post just a few hours before Channi’s appointment, was given the post of deputy chief minister along with Brahm Mohindra, AICC Treasurer Pawan Kumar Bansal tweeted.

The party settled on Channi, the technical education minister in the outgoing Amarinder Singh cabinet, after a flurry of consultations through the day, following the abrupt cancellation of an 11 am meeting of the CLP. Several names did the rounds over the next several hours and Randhawa appeared to be the clear frontrunner for a while. Earlier, Congress veteran Ambika Soni told reporters in Delhi that she was offered the post but declined.

