Charanjit Singh Channi Swearing-in Live Updates: New Punjab CM to take oath at 11 am, Rahul Gandhi arrives in Chandigarh

Updated: September 20, 2021 10:00:03 am

Charanjit Singh Channi swearing-in Live updates: The oath-taking ceremony which will be held at 11 am in Chandigarh will be attended by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. 

Charanjit Singh Channi, 58, becomes chief minister with less than six month to go before the assembly polls in Punjab. (Express Photo)

Charanjit Singh Channi will take oath as the new chief minister of Punjab today, succeeding Captain Amarinder Singh who stepped down following a bitter power tussle within the party. Channi becomes the first Dalit Sikh to hold the top position in the state. The swearing-in ceremony, which will be held at 11 am in Chandigarh, will be attended by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Along with Channi, two deputy chief ministers are also likely to take oath. Sukhjinder Randhawa, who was the frontrunner for the post just a few hours before Channi’s appointment, was given the post of deputy chief minister along with Brahm Mohindra, AICC Treasurer Pawan Kumar Bansal tweeted.

The party settled on Channi, the technical education minister in the outgoing Amarinder Singh cabinet, after a flurry of consultations through the day, following the abrupt cancellation of an 11 am meeting of the CLP. Several names did the rounds over the next several hours and Randhawa appeared to be the clear frontrunner for a while. Earlier, Congress veteran Ambika Soni told reporters in Delhi that she was offered the post but declined.

    10:00 (IST)20 Sep 2021
    Amarinder Singh likely to skip Channi's swearing-in

    Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh will not attend Charanjit Channi's oath-taking ceremony, reported News18. 

    09:57 (IST)20 Sep 2021
    Sunil Jakhar calls Harish Rawat's 'elections will be fought under Sidhu' statement baffling''

    "On the swearing-in day of Charanjit Channi as CM, Mr Rawats’s statement that “elections will be fought under Sidhu”,is baffling. It’s likely to undermine CM’s authority but also negate the very ‘raison d’être’ of his selection for this position": Congress leader Sunil Jakhar

    Channi, 58, becomes chief minister with less than six month to go before the assembly polls in Punjab. Amarinder Singh was nudged into quitting ostensibly over his "failure" to fulfil the promises made by the party in the 2017 assembly polls. It is not certain that new CM will be able to accomplish the task in the time available to him, observers say. And Navjot Singh Sidhu, recently appointed as the party's state unit president, could still be projected as the CM candidate as the elections near. But Channi's appointment will allow the party to play the Dalit card in the elections. An estimated 30 per cent of the state's population, counting both Sikhs and Hindus, is from that community. Its biggest concentration is in the Doaba region.
