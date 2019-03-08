Pulwama terror attack an outcome of match-fixing between PM Modi and Imran Khan: Congress leader BK Hariprasad

Congress leader BK Hariprasad has claimed that Modi government aware that JeM would attack a convoy of CRPF in Kashmir.

Senior Congress leader BK Hariprasad has claimed that the Pulwama terror attack that led to the martyrdom of over 40 CRPF jawans in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14 was an outcome of match-fixing between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Hariprasad said that the attack could not have happened without the knowledge of the Modi government.

“Ravi Shankar Prasad should clarify whether there is any match-fixing between Pakistan and Narendra Modi. Or else, without their knowledge this Pulwama instance would not have taken place,” he said.

“If you look at the chain of events that have taken place after Pulwama, it looks like Narendra Modi had a match-fixing with Pakistan people,” the Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP added. He further said that this government can detect 2 kg of beef in Kerala but could not detect 300kgs of RDX in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Congress leader’s remark has come at a time when his party is under fire from the BJP for seeking evidence from Modi government about the air strikes carried out by the Indian Air Force in Balakot of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has described Hariprasad’s remark as shameful and painful. He said that the Congress leader crossed all limits and decency with his remark. “BK Harisprasad crossed all limits of proprietary and decency with his statement. Is he equating India with the terrorist-hub of Pakistan?” he said, adding that the Congress has insulted the armed forces and the supreme sacrifice of 40 CRPF soldiers.

The BJP leader also claimed that Congress leaders are making such remarks at the behest of party president Rahul Gandhi.

On Thursday, when Rahul was asked about his party leaders demanding proof of India’s strike at terror camps in Pakistan, he replied: “I read in the newspaper yesterday that the families of martyred CRPF jawans have raised the demand and their feelings are hurt and want to know what action has been taken in the air strikes. The Congress leaders have discussed that and I do not want to say anymore.”