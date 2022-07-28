Prayagraj: Turf war between school gangs behind 6 blasts in last three months, say cops

A raging turf war between gangs of school children is responsible for at least six crude bomb blasts in different parts of UP’s Prayagraj over the last three months, the police have said, adding that 11 persons, including ten minors, have been arrested in connection with the crimes, reports The Indian Express.

“Eleven of these students were caught on Tuesday. They have confessed to their involvement in six cases in the past three months. In all the six incidents, the students were involved in physical assault and hurling bombs at their opponents before escaping from the spot on two-wheelers. They covered their faces with scarves during the crime,” a senior police officer told IE.



According to the police, the boys, mostly aged between 15 and 17 hailed from well-off families and were part of two gangs called Immortals and Tandav. These groups — Immortals has around 40 members while Tandav has 100 — were allegedly involved in “criminal activities” over the past year. The police say these gangs were allegedly involved in making money from students through extortion as well as sharing passwords of online games similar to PUBG.

“Of the 11 nabbed, 10 minors were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, which sent them to a juvenile home. The eleventh accused is 18 years old and had passed intermediate recently. He was produced before a local court, which sent him to jail,” the officer said.

As per the police, initial investigation has revealed shows that these students hurled bombs at their opponents outside school to strike fear. One member prepares a video of the bombs being hurled during the attack and the video is shared on social media with other members. As per the police, the clips are shared with other students to influence them.

As per the district police, as many as 200 students from four or five schools and colleges are active members of such gangs. The other such gangs active in Prayagraj are called Jaguar, Maya and Lawrence.

Prayagraj witnessed six attacks in the past three months. These attacks took place on May 22, July 22 and July 25 in the Civil Lines area, July 4 in Daraganj and on July 15 and 16 in the Shivkuti area. The attackers were identified from CCTV footage after a two-month-long probe.