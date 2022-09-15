Poonch: Death toll in mini-bus accident rises to 12, L-G Manoj Sinha takes stock

The death toll in the accident where a mini-bus fell into a gorge in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir has risen to 12 while 30 others have been reported injured. The accident took place near Brari Nallah in Sawjian at around 8.30 am on Tuesday when the ill-fated bus was travelling from Sawjian to Mandi town.

The Army along with Jammu and Kashmir police had launched rescue operations with the assistance from the local villagers. The cause of the accident has not been ascertained yet.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed shock over the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased, and Rs 1 lakh to each of the injured.

Sinha also visited the district hospital in Poonch to enquire about the victims. He had said that six victims who were seriously injured have been airlifted to Jammu for treatment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish at the incident and announced that Rs 2 lakh will be provided from the Prime Minister National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of each deceased, and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

President Droupodi Murmu and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar also condoled the deaths.

Former Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti also expressed grief over the deaths, along with former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.

“Shocked to hear about the unfortunate accident at Sawajian Mandi in Poonch. Deepest condolences to the grieving families and prayers for the injured,” Mufti wrote in a tweet.