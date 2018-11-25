PM Narendra Modi in Vidisha: ‘Why drag my deceased father in politics’

By: | Published: November 25, 2018 5:51 PM

PM Narendra Modi Sunday slammed the grand old party for "dragging his deceased father into politics".

pm narendra modi, modi father, pm narendra modi, narendra modi in vidisha, madhya pradesh election campaign, mp election 2018, 2018 election campaign Prime Minister said, “kya kaaran hai ki aaj mere pita ji ko bhi ghasit ke le aaye, jo 30 saal pehle duniya chod ke chale gaye hain.”

After training guns at Congress for targeting his mother, PM Narendra Modi Sunday slammed the grand old party for “dragging his deceased father into politics”. Speaking to a public gathering in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha, the prime minister said, “kya kaaran hai ki aaj mere pita ji ko bhi ghasit ke le aaye, jo 30 saal pehle duniya chod ke chale gaye hain. Aur Congress ke naamdaar kehte hain ki Modi Ji bhi to mere parivar ke liye bolte hain”.

(What is the reason to drag my father into politics who passed away 30 years ago? Congress’ ‘Namdaar’ says Modi Ji also speaks about his family)

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party had tweeted a video of Congress leader Vilasrao Muttemwar where the latter was seen saying that no one knows the name of PM Narendra Modi’s father.

Rahul Gandhi ke pitaji ka naam Rajiv Gandhi tha ye sab log jaante hain. Rajiv Gandhi ki mataji ka naam Indira Gandhi tha ye bhi sab log jaante hain. Indira Gandhi ke pitaji ka naam Jawahar Lal Nehru tha… lekin ye Narendra, iske pitaji ka naam to kisi ko bhi nahi pata,” Muttemwar, a former union minister, was seen saying in video shared by BJP on Twitter.

On Saturday, Modi slammed Congress for ‘abusing’ his mother saying that the party did not have issues to talk about. “When one doesn’t have real issues to talk about, he resorts to abusing somebody else’s mother,” the prime minister had said.

Congress leader Raj Babbar had kicked up a row in Indore on Thursday when he compared the falling value of rupee against US dollar with the age of the prime minister’s mother.

