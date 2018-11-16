PM Modi to lead BJP’s campaign in Rajasthan; Rajnath, Sushma, Gadkari, Yogi among campaigners

Rajasthan will vote on December 7.

With just weeks away from the polls, the BJP has decided to press its lead campaigners including three cabinet ministers to retain Rajasthan. News agency ANI reported that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Nitin Gadkari and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will campaign in Rajasthan.

So far, all opinion polls have predicted a massive defeat for the BJP in Rajasthan. Maybe this is the reason the saffron party has decided to press its top leadership into action to save the state ahead of next general elections.

Five states —Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram — are going to polls this month. The Prime Minister and the BJP President have already started campaigning in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

The BJP has been in power in three of these five states. The party is projected to win Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, but Rajasthan is going another way with the Congress appears to be gaining the ground.

The BJP would like to retain power in all three states as the results will give a sense of the mood of the people ahead of the next Lok Sabha election. Results for all these states will be declared on December 11.

Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram will vote on November 28, while Rajasthan and Telangana on December 7. In Chhattisgarh, the first phase of elections was held on November 12 while the second phase is scheduled for November 20.