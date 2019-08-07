Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays his last respects to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj at her residence in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Sushma Swaraj dead: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen in tears while paying last respects to former foreign affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away in the national capital last night. After arriving at Swaraj’s residence, the PM became emotional as met the late leader’s husband Swaraj Kaushal and daughter Bansuri. The 67-year-old leader away was taken to AIIMS after suffering a cardiac arrest. However, she could not be saved. Sushma Swaraj was cremated at the Lodhi Road crematorium Wednesday afternoon with full state honours. Her mortal remains were kept at the BJP headquarters for about three hours for party leaders and workers to pay their tributes. PM Modi and other top party leaders also attended her funeral.

President Ram Nath Kovind, other political leaders, including UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, were among the hundreds of people who paid their last respects to Sushma Swaraj at her residence.

As the news of Sushma Swaraj’s death came in Tuesday night, PM Modi took to Twitter to offer his condolence. “A glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end. India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor. Sushma Swaraj Ji was one of her kind, who was a source of inspiration for crores of people,” PM Modi said. Home Minister Amit Shah, while paying tribute to Sushma Swaraj, said her death has created a great vacuum that would be hard to fill.

Speaking to reporters he said, “Crores of people who loved her are sad and will miss her. Sushma was a bright star of Indian politics and an able administrator. In her tenure as foreign minister, she has made India proud globally under the leadership of the PM. Her absence will be felt for a long time. I pray that she rests in peace.”

Veteran BJP leader L K Advani, considered to be Sushma Swaraj’s mentor, was tearful as he offered floral tributes to his junior party colleague. Among others who also paid tributes to Swaraj at her residence included Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, BJP working president J P Nadda, Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, BSP supremo Mayawati, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Ghulam Nabi Azad and CPI(M)’s Brinda Karat.