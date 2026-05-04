Chennai Perambur Election Results 2026 Live:

Candidates Party Status
A. Rajaram Republican Party of India (Athawale) Awaited
Agni Aalvar IND Awaited
Amala.R IND Awaited
Ashlin Belmen .A.S Tamilnadu Mahatma Gandhi Makkal Katchi Awaited
Azarutheen.M IND Awaited
B. Balaji IND Awaited
B. Sathish Kumar IND Awaited
B. Venkatesan IND Awaited
Bowdharaj IND Awaited
C. Joseph Vijay Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Awaited
D.V. Venugopal Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi Awaited
Dr.D. Madan IND Awaited
Dr.G. Moorthy IND Awaited
Dr.R. Saravana Perumal Makkal Nalvaazhvuk Katchi Awaited
E. Udhaya Kumar IND Awaited
G. Ruthra Kumar IND Awaited
H. Dhanasekar IND Awaited
J. Sebastin SUCI(C) Awaited
K.M. Devan Makkal Murasu Katchi Awaited
M. Geeta Thakkam Katchi Awaited
M. Joseph IND Awaited
M. Kadhiravan IND Awaited
M. Tamilselvam IND Awaited
M. Thilagabama Pattali Makkal Katchi Awaited
M.I. Thahira Banu IND Awaited
Nivetha IND Awaited
P. Esakki Muthu IND Awaited
P. Gunasekar IND Awaited
P. Ponraj IND Awaited
P. Thangamani IND Awaited
R. Jayaseelan IND Awaited
R.D. Shekar DMK Awaited
Reegan Prabhu IND Awaited
S. Joseph IND Awaited
S. Malathi Veerath Thiyagi Viswanathadoss Thozhilalarkal Katchi Awaited
S. Michael IND Awaited
S. Rajesh Kumar IND Awaited
S. Ramesh IND Awaited
S. Sureshkumar Makkalatchi Katchi Awaited
S. Vetri Thamizhan Naam Tamilar Katchi Awaited
S. Vishnu Varthan IND Awaited
Sathish.B IND Awaited
Sivakumar.V Tamil Telugu National Party Awaited
V. Raji IND Awaited
Vetri Vel Selvam BSP Awaited
Vijay All India Jananayaka Makkal Kazhagam Awaited
Vijay. G IND Awaited
Counting of votes for the Perambur assembly election for 2026 is being held today, on May 4. This constituency went to the polls on April 23. The results will be declared once all rounds of vote counting are complete. Get live updates on the winning candidate, margin of victory, runner-up, and vote share here.

Live

What did the exit poll results say for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026?

Exit polls released after the voting phases indicated a tough contest and a clear lead for the leading parties in the State. However, the Election Commission of India will only reveal the final result after the official counting. Many analysts are closely watching this seat due to its political importance in the region.

Tamil Nadu Perambur Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout and Key Details

In the 2026 Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of approximately 89.74% during polling. Issues like development, employment, local infrastructure, and state-specific concerns dominated the campaign of battling key parties.

Which key party won the previous Tamil Nadu Perambur assembly election results?

In the previous Assembly elections held in 2021, the Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate won from Perambur with a margin of 54976 votes.

Who was the winning candidate in previous Tamil Nadu Perambur assembly elections?

Perambur Assembly Winner Runner-Up Margin(votes)
Candidate Name Shekar. R.D Dhanapalan N.R 54976
Party Name Dravida Munetra Kazhagam All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Results in Past elections

Year
Party
Candidates Name
2021
DMK-flag
Shekar. R.D
2016
AIADMK-flag
P Vetrivel
2011
CPM-flag
A Soundararajan

Perambur Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Check Perambur Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result Ward-Wise, Seat-Wise Live

Disclaimer:
The election-related information on this page has been compiled from various public sources, official Election Commission notifications, media reports, and available statistics. Every effort has been made to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date; however, changes in figures, results, or details cannot be ruled out. Readers should verify with relevant official sources before making any decisions. The website or publisher will not be responsible for decisions taken based on this information.