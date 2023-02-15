‘People who love Tipu should not stay here,’ says BJP’s state president Nalinkumar Kateel in Yelburga

Playing religion card in Karnataka’s Yelburga town, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) state president Nalinkumar Kateel said that “we’re devotees of Lord Ram and Hanuman” and Tipu Sultan’s descendants will be sent “back”!

“We’re devotees of Lord Ram & Hanuman. We’re not Tipu’s descendants, we sent his descendants back. So I ask the people of Yelaburga, do you worship Hanuman or sing Tipu’s bhajans? Will you chase away people who sing Tipu’s bhajans?,” Kateel said on Tuesday, reported ANI.

“So, think if this state requires Tipu’s descendants or Lord Ram’s and Hanuman’s devotees? I challenge on the land of Hanuman – people who love Tipu should not stay here, people who sing Lord Ram’s bhajans and celebrate Lord Hanuman should stay here,” he added.

Kateel is the 9th state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party of Karnataka since 20th August 2019. He is also a Member of Parliament from the Dakshina Kannada constituency since 2009.

It is pertinent to mention here that as the Karnataka Legislative Assembly election 2023 is drawing near, political activities are flaming up in the state.

Karnataka Legislative Assembly election 2023



The Karnataka Legislative Assembly election 2023 is scheduled to be held in Karnataka before May 2023. The poll will elect all 224 members of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

On 24 May 2023, the present tenure of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end. In May 2018, the previous assembly elections were held. After the election, a coalition of Janata Dal (Secular) and Indian National Congress formed the government, with H. D. Kumaraswamy becoming Chief Minister of the state.

Interestingly, in July 2019, the coalition government collapsed due to resignations by several members of the Congress party and JD(S) in the assembly. Subsequently, the saffron party formed the state government, with B. S. Yediyurappa becoming Chief Minister.

113 seats are needed for a majority. The main political parties which will lock horns are BJP, Congress, and JD(S).