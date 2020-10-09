‘Pay attention to Rajasthan’: BJP warning to Rahul Gandhi after priest killed in Karauli

Prakash Javadekar also targeted Rahul Gandhi saying he should take cognisance of these issues instead of going on "political tours".

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Friday attacked the Congress government in Rajasthan saying nobody was safe in the state today – neither women nor children, not even priests. Terming Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Hathras as “political tourism”, the BJP leader said that instead of indulging in tourism in BJP-ruled states, he should pay attention to Rajasthan ruled by his own party Congress.

“Rajasthan is getting a bad name. As per the data of National Crime Records Bureau, Rajasthan stands at the first position as far as crimes against women are concerned. I urge Rahul Gandhi, who indulges in political tourism to BJP-ruled states, to pay attention to Rajasthan,” Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said while speaking to ANI.

Referring to the resort and hotel politics, Rathore said that a government which stayed at a five-star hotel for months can protect only itself, not the public. He was hinting at the infighting between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot in August when the chief minister spent almost a month to prevent MLAs from crossing over to the other side.

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore was reacting to the incident in Karauli where a priest was set on fire allegedly by five people who wanted to encroach on temple land in Rajasthan’s Karauli district. PTI reports that the five accused allegedly poured petrol on Babu Lal Vaishnav and set him on fire in Bukna village on Wednesday. He was referred to the SMS hospital in Jaipur in a critical condition but he succumbed to injuries on Thursday.

The Rajasthan chief minister has condemned the death of the priest and has assured of stringent action against the culprits.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar also targeted Rahul Gandhi saying he should take cognisance of these issues instead of going on “political tours”. “He should either ask the Rajasthan government to resign or make efforts for its betterment. They should take action against the culprits,” he added. He said the priest of a temple was burnt alive by the goons who wanted to take possession of the land belonging to the temple. “Incidents of rape are being reported from all parts of the Rajasthan,” he said.