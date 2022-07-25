Parliament Monsoon Session HIGHLIGHTS: 4 Congress MPs suspended from Lok Sabha for entire session over unruly behaviour

Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Four Congress Lok Sabha MPs including Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, Jothimani and TN Prathapan were on Monday suspended for the rest of the Monsoon session over unruly behaviour and protests. The proceedings of both the Houses were adjourned as Opposition leaders staged protests against inflation and GST rate hike. While the Lok Sabha was adjourned till tomorrow, the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said, “If you (Opposition) want to hold a discussion, then I’m ready for it. If MPs only want to show placards in the House, then they can do so outside the House after 3pm. The people of the country want the House to run.” The Parliament is likely witness a showdown over the Delhi government’s excise policy with the AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Singh giving a Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 pertaining to the ‘misuse of CBI and ED against the Delhi Government’. After the Delhi LG Vinai Saxena on Friday recommended a CBI investigation into the matter, while claiming that the revenue of the Delhi state government was artificially increased by Rs 980 crore, the AAP MPs are also likely to raise the matter in the Lok Sabha.

With frequent adjournments plaguing the legislature, Congress MP Manish Tewari had called upon the other lawmakers to give a serious thought over walking out of the parliament and disturbing the proceedings of the House as a “legitimate tactic” while maintaining that such measures should only be taken in extreme situations. “I had even suggested in an informal conversation with the Speaker (Om Birla) that as a norm after the government business is over at 6 pm, a discussion under rule 193 on any subject, collectively suggested by the Opposition, should be taken up every working day of Parliament between 6 pm and 9 pm,” Tewari told news agency PTI.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai will move a motion in the Rajya Sabha after the House reconvenes at 2 pm for the election to the Committee of Parliament on Official Language.

Live Updates

