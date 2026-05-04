Kancheepuram Pallavaram Election Results 2026 Live:

Candidates Party Status
A.Thangaraj Puthiya Tamilagam Awaited
B.Rajeswari Naadaalum Makkal Katchi Awaited
D.Murugesan Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam Awaited
Dr.R.Karthikeyan Naam Tamilar Katchi Awaited
G.John Pandian IND Awaited
G.Rameshbabu Indhu Dravida Makkal Katchi Awaited
J.Kamatchi Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Awaited
M.L.Ravi Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi Awaited
N.Bharathi BSP Awaited
N.Ramkumar IND Awaited
P.Ravichandran IND Awaited
R.Jawahar IND Awaited
R.Muthukumar IND Awaited
R.Rajkumar All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam Awaited
Rajesh T R IND Awaited
S.Rahamathulla Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi Awaited
S.Sundaramoorthy Pandiyar IND Awaited
S.Vetri Vel IND Awaited
T.Amirtha Kanthan Naam Indiar Party Awaited
V.Venkatesan AIADMK Awaited
M.Sivakumar IND Awaited
S.Sathiyaraj IND Awaited
Counting of votes for the Pallavaram assembly election for 2026 is being held today, on May 4. This constituency went to the polls on April 23. The results will be declared once all rounds of vote counting are complete. Get live updates on the winning candidate, margin of victory, runner-up, and vote share here.

Live

What did the exit poll results say for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026?

Exit polls released after the voting phases indicated a tough contest and a clear lead for the leading parties in the State. However, the Election Commission of India will only reveal the final result after the official counting. Many analysts are closely watching this seat due to its political importance in the region.

Tamil Nadu Pallavaram Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout and Key Details

In the 2026 Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of approximately 83.63% during polling. Issues like development, employment, local infrastructure, and state-specific concerns dominated the campaign of battling key parties.

Which key party won the previous Tamil Nadu Pallavaram assembly election results?

In the previous Assembly elections held in 2021, the Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate won from Pallavaram with a margin of 36814 votes.

Who was the winning candidate in previous Tamil Nadu Pallavaram assembly elections?

Pallavaram Assembly Winner Runner-Up Margin(votes)
Candidate Name Karunanithi Rajendran 36814
Party Name Dravida Munetra Kazhagam All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Results in Past elections

Year
Party
Candidates Name
2021
DMK-flag
Karunanithi
2016
DMK-flag
I Karunanithi
2011
AIADMK-flag
P.dhansingh

Pallavaram Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Check Pallavaram Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result Ward-Wise, Seat-Wise Live

Disclaimer:
The election-related information on this page has been compiled from various public sources, official Election Commission notifications, media reports, and available statistics. Every effort has been made to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date; however, changes in figures, results, or details cannot be ruled out. Readers should verify with relevant official sources before making any decisions. The website or publisher will not be responsible for decisions taken based on this information.