Over Rs 17000 cr disbursed under rural drinking water scheme in last 3 years, says Government

The Union Minister of State for Drinking Water and Sanitation, Ramesh Jigajinagi also informed the Lok Sabha that an additional Rs 1,966 crore has been disbursed for the current year. (PTI)

More than Rs 17,000 crore has been disbursed by the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation under the National Rural Drinking Water programme in the last three years, the government said today. The Union Minister of State for Drinking Water and Sanitation, Ramesh Jigajinagi also informed the Lok Sabha that an additional Rs 1,966 crore has been disbursed for the current year. The National Rural Drinking Water Programme (NRDWP) was launched under Bharat Nirman by the UPA government in 2009 with an objective of providing safe and adequate drinking water supply through hand-pumps, piped water supply to all rural areas, households and persons.

The ministry released Rs 4, 264 crore in 2015-16, Rs 5,931 crore in 2016-17, and in 2017-18, it disbursed Rs 6,989 crore to the states under the NRDWP. The NRDWP is a centrally sponsored scheme with 50-50 fund sharing between the Centre and states.