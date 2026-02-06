Commuters are likely to face disruptions on Friday as drivers of ride-hailing platforms hold nationwide strikes. Gig workers affiliated with Ola, Uber and Rapido have mounted a ‘All India Breakdown’ protest amid growing demand for minimum fares and stricter regulations.

The disruption is likely to affect most major cities — with app-based transport workers reportedly going offline for at least six hours on Friday. Cabs, auto-rickshaws and bike taxis are expected to pause services in the middle of a busy working Friday in many key areas. The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union is leading the agitation alongside several national labour organisations.

“App-based transport workers across India will observe an All India Breakdown on 7 Feb 26. No minimum fares. No regulation. Endless exploitation. Govt must act now. Millions of app-based drivers are pushed into poverty while aggregators profit,” read a recent X post from the TGPWU.

Why are drivers going on strike?

“Despite Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025, platforms continue to fix fares arbitrarily. Our demands are clear: 1. Notify minimum base fares 2. End misuse of private vehicles for commercial rides,” the workers’ union added.

Bharat Taxi gains momentum

Home Minister Amit Shah launched Bharat Taxi on Thursday — with services slated to begin shortly in Delhi-NCR and Gujarat. The first co-operative-run ride-hailing platform of India will expand to cover the entire country over the next three years. The Bharat Taxi platform was established by eight leading co-operative organistions, including dairy major Amul.

“From today, Bharat Taxi has been commercially launched in Delhi-NCR and Gujarat. Within three years, the service will be expanded to all states. Nobody should have any doubt about this. You will be the driver, and you will be the owner of Bharat Taxi platform,” Shah said.

He claimed that rival ride-hailing platforms had reduced commission and started offering incentives such as free rides to customers after seeing the success of Bharat Taxi during the pilot operation. Shah added that the newly formed site could give ownership to drivers — which no other ride-hailing platform can offer.