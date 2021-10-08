No quick-fix solutions to deep-rooted problems of Congress, says Prashant Kishor

Kishor today said that people expecting a revival of Congress based on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident are up for a big disappointment.

Political strategist Prashant Kishor has a message for supporters of Congress and the opposition led by it amid the ongoing political tussle over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. Kishor, who recently met the Gandhi family in Delhi and triggered a huge buzz of his formal entry into the grand old party, today said that people expecting a revival of Congress based on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident are up for a big disappointment.

“People looking for a quick, spontaneous revival of GOP led opposition based on Lakhimpur Kheri incident are setting themselves up for a big disappointment. Unfortunately there are no quick fix solutions to the deep-rooted problems and structural weakness of GOP,” said Kishor.

Notably, Prashant Kishor’s statement has come at a time when the Congress is trying to capitalise on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident to revive the party ahead of next year’s crucial assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

At least 8 people were killed in the incident – four were allegedly mowed down by a vehicle belonging to Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s son and four were killed in the violence that ensued. The Yogi government had barred political leaders including Priyanka Gandhi from visiting the violence-affected district. Priyanka Gandhi was detained for around 40 hours before she was allowed to visit Lakhimpur Kheri along with Rahul Gandhi. The Congress leaders from Rajasthan and Punjab remained on the ground which helped them build better visibility after the incident.

The Congress has already been supportive of the farmers’ protest and has urged the Modi government time and again to repeal the laws. On the other hand, opposition parties like Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress and Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have also been trying to take centre stage in the Opposition’s united battle against the BJP.

Notably, Mamata Banerjee has recently hinted that only TMC can take on the BJP as the Congress has failed against the saffron party. In an article titled ‘Dilli r Daak’ (Call of Delhi) in the puja edition of the party mouthpiece ‘Jago Bangla’, Banerjee claimed that the Congress has miserably failed to put up a fight against the BJP and it was proved in the last two Parliamentary polls. She claimed that people have placed the onus on the TMC to take on the BJP and create a new India by ousting the fascist saffron party.

Prashant Kishor had in recent months met NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi which was seen as an attempt to garner opposition unity to take on the BJP in 2024 polls. It was also reported that Kishor had expressed his wish to join the grand old party and even presented a proposal detailing steps required to take the Congress out of its current abyss.